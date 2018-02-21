Remembering Nathel (Ricky) H. Kennedy

Nathel (Ricky) H. Kennedy, a former Colleton County School Board Member died at the age of 73. Ricky, as he was known to many, entered into eternal rest on December 27, 2017 at Trident Medical Center after a brief illness.

Ricky’s outgoing personality was a great contributing asset to his leadership ability. He was the first black to be elected to the Colleton County School Board in 1972 and was elected Board Chairman in 1982. He dedicated 21 years of service to Colleton County School Board.

Ricky was a legend of his time. His leadership began when he was in high school. He graduated from Colleton High School in 1964. His senior year in high school, he was elected President of the student body. He brought some important issues and concerns before the student body and administration that were sufficiently resolved. He was instrumental in helping resolve the Cook theater’s upstairs and downstairs separate seating arrangement for whites and blacks. He loved his community and wanted to see things carried out the right way.

Ricky worked at Pinkney’s Supermarket in the meat department, in downtown Walterboro, where he served many customers of all races. He later left home to attend college, Johnson C. Smith University, of Charlotte, North Carolina. There, he studied History and Religion and Philosophy.

After completing his studies, he returned home and worked with Kennedy’s construction Business, Low Country Head start (Teacher), South Carolina Tax Commission (Field Officer), Car Salesman for Parks Auto Sales in Beaufort, SC and BP Motor Sales and Ace Basin in Walterboro, SC. He also attended and graduated from the South Carolina Police Academy in Columbia, SC in 1975.

Ricky tried to help everyone that he could. If anyone came to him with a problem, he would try his best to help get that problem resolved. He was always there for the people of Colleton County. If the problem was not resolved, it was because it was beyond his control, not lack of his efforts. He was also known for his good sense of humor. He enjoyed making you laugh. No one was a stranger to him. He could always hold a conversation with you as if he knew you for a long time.

Ricky loved his church and Law enforcement. He was a faithful member and worker in New Life United Methodist Church where he served on the Choir, Trustee and other capacities. He worked in the church diligently until his health failed. He was very instrumental in seeing that the Law Enforcement Breakfast was held annually at New Life.

Ricky will be greatly missed by the citizens of Colleton County, New Life Church, his family, and friends. His legacy will forever live on, and the memories of his leadership and accomplishments will never be forgotten. His name will go down in the history of Colleton County among others for his leadership abilities in our community and throughout the County.

Ricky was married to Genora Jones Kennedy and the father of Yolanda Kennedy Fishburne and Ricardo Kennedy.