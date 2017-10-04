When Relationships Go Wrong

By Craig Crosby

I don’t think there is anything harder to heal from than relational hurt. Especially when someone you really love has left you with a feeling of betrayal. You’re left lying awake for countless hours wondering what you could have done differently. Not to mention the fact you feel like you are slowly bleeding inside.So, what should you do? Or better yet what can you do? Here are a few things you might consider.

#1 Choose to forgive them!

It may not feel deserved or be deserved. But, without forgiveness there is no chance of healing. Whether you get the chance to do it in person, by phone, by letter or just in your heart. Choose to forgive if you want any chance at moving forward in peace.

#2 Forgive Yourself.

Hindsight is always 20/20 and none of us are perfect. Don’t keep dwelling on what you could’ve and would’ve done differently. Ask God to forgive you and He will do so instantly. Then, choose to embrace God’s forgiveness and forgive yourself.

#3 Keep Processing Your Hurt.

Hurt at certain levels just can’t be ignored. Therefore, if you don’t deal with your emotions properly they will continue to deal with you. Seek counseling if needed. Find a healthy support group. Choose to fellowship with other believers in a God who is always bigger than anything we will ever face. Don’t just take to social media and say many things you will live to regret. But, do find safe, non judgmental venues to confess and process your hurt, anger, bitterness and feelings of grief.

#4 Let God Be God.

The normal human reaction is to make them hurt like you’ve been hurt. Trust me, trying to get even by getting ugly just makes matters worst. Trust God to deal justly with each person’s sinful behavior. Put them and all your feelings in God’s hands. Time has a way of surfacing the truth. God has a way of dealing with and working all things out. So, let God be God no matter how you might feel or want to retaliate.