Reid Takes the Reigns

By Nick Harvey

Coach Brian Reid has accepted a position to coach the varsity girls soccer team at Colleton County High School. Reid is currently the kicking coach for the varsity football team at the high school and is in his first year as head coach, but one of many years with the women’s soccer program. Reid began coaching with Colleton County fresh out of college after being recruited by Coach Leroy Riley in 1996. Reid had prior experience with coaching as he began helping coach the JV soccer team, at his alma mater, after a serious knee injury, followed by a serious ankle injury, involving multiple surgeries, that ended his career short. Reid had played soccer at his school since the age of 4 or 5.

When asked about his coaching experience, Reid stated that he got his inspiration mainly from the encouragement his parents had given him, to stick with sport in whatever way he could, leading to his tenure as a JV soccer coach. While he coached as a young man, Reid said they had German help from the generous people that worked at a nearby car construction plant, giving them much more direction and help. This continued to Colleton County to take over as varsity kicking coach, and now Varsity girls soccer coach.

Reid says he expects a great season out of his first year as coach. Reid says that the experience they have throughout their team will lead to a great season, although they did lose a large sum of seniors last year. Reid believes that he can achieve playoff success deeper than last years’ girls team. With plenty of young talent but many last year players, Reid thinks his team will achieve a higher level of success than some are expecting.