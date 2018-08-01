Register now for new Colleton after-hours program

Registration for Colleton County School District’s new “After-Hour Kid Power” after school program is now underway, as district officials have released more details on the program.

The Colleton County School Board approved the new program during a recent school board meeting. According to district officials, the program will operate at a fee and will occur on site at each elementary school in the district.

The required fee for the program will be used to keep the program going as part of the afterschool program’s operations budget, according to Tim Mabry, school board member. Like other board members, Mabry voted recently in favor of creating the program.

During an interview last week with this newspaper, Mabry says the district decided to create the program to help working parents. The goal of the program is also to boost student attendance at schools and to help with ongoing curriculum assistance, he said.

Based on information released by the school district’s administrative office, the program will begin on August 20 and last through May 31, 2019. The program will be held Monday through Friday throughout the operating hours of the school year.

The hours of the program will last from the end of the school day until 6 p.m. each day.

According to the district’s Web site, the cost of the new after-care program will be $50 per week per child, with this rate including time from the dismissal of school until 6 p.m.

This rate is for the first child enrolled into the program. There is an additional, and reduced rate, of $40 per week for the second child who is at the same location.

The program will provide homework assistance to children as well as organized STEM activities (math and science) and physical activity. The program will also provide participating students with drawing and technology integration.

A snack will also be provided to each student.

Registration is underway now and will last until August 14th. The registration fee is $25 per child per location. You can register at each elementary school.

The after-hours program will be held at Black Street Early Childhood Center, Bells Elementary, Cottageville Elementary, Forest Hills Elementary, Hendersonville Elementary and Northside Elementary School.