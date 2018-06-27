Recovered bullet helps to prosecute shooting suspect

A man charged with double murder has been found guilty of that and other crimes.

Andre N. Crawford was found guilty on June 20th of murder, attempted murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Crawford was then sentenced to 40 years in prison. The sentence, and the trial, occurred during a recent General Sessions criminal case, held in Walterboro. Crawford was prosecuted by solicitors with the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office: that circuit is comprised of Colleton, Hampton, Beaufort, Jasper and Allendale counties.

According to information released by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford was first arrested on June 28th, of 2016. At that time, he was accused of shooting two security guards at Club Leon near Round O. The security guards were actively trying to break up a fight when Crawford opened fire.

One of those guards – Jesse N. Guy – died of a gunshot wound he sustained in that shooting. Guy bled to death before reaching Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The second security guard – Bruce Martin, of North Charleston – recovered from a gunshot wound that he received during the shooting. Martin testified in court, identifying Crawford as the shooter.

According to testimony delivered in court, the fight was between Crawford’s brother and another person. That fight occurred shortly before the bar closed, in the early morning hours of May 28th, 2016.

In an attempt to stop the fight, Guy used a Taser on Daquan Crawford – the defendant’s brother. That is when prosecutors say the defendant fired shots at both of the security guards.

The weapon used by Crawford in the double shooting was not recovered. However, a bullet removed from the survivor helped prosecutors inside the Colleton County courthouse to convict Crawford of the charges against him. According to the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office media department, the survivor underwent surgery about one year after the original shooting occurred.

In that surgery, the bullet was removed from his near kidney. That bullet matched one taken from Guy, details that helped prosecutors to solidify the case against Crawford.

“This verdict is what God has made. I really believe that,” said Tameaka Legette of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Career Criminal Unit, who prosecuted the case. With the successful prosecution of Crawford, Legette has now sent 58 accused criminals to prison throughout the Fourteenth Circuit and during her career with the local solicitor’s office. She is part of a specialty prosecutorial team within the solicitor’s office. That team has prosecuted more than 300 cases in recent years, according to the solicitor’s office data.

“Andrew Crawford’s time has come for all the things that he has done to so many people,” Legette said, in a written statement.

The sentence against Crawford was handed down by Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner. Broken down, Crawford received 35 years for the murder; 30 years for the attempted murder; and 10 years for the obstruction of justice charge. These sentences will be served concurrently. An additional five years for the weapon charge was added to his sentence, and he will serve that consecutively.

In other Colleton County criminal news:

Authorities are still investigating a sex case against Ruffin resident Steven Matthew Wright.

Wright, 20, was charged last week with five counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor, first-degree. Local sheriff’s office Spokesman Lt. Tyger Benton said Ruffin was arrested on Monday, June 11th. He was subsequently denied bond. As of press deadline, there are no updates to this ongoing case. Information about the alleged victim(s) in this matter are being withheld, as the investigation is ongoing and to protect the juvenile victim(s).