Recognizing Shiela Martina Keaise

For the past 20 years, Shiela Martina Keaise has been the Children’s Librarian at the Colleton County Memorial Library and making her mark on Colleton County. Keaise was born and raised in Walterboro, where she graduated from Walterboro High School. After high school, Keaise matriculated at Claflin University (BS), South Carolina State University (MS), and University of South Carolina (MLIS). She graduated with honors from all of the universities she attended. After attending college, Keaise returned to Walterboro where she began substitute teaching. In 1994, Keaise was hired by Sylvia Rowland (Rowe), then Director of the Colleton County Memorial Library and two years later transitioned into the Children’s Librarian.

Although formally called Ms. Keaise, children and adults in Colleton County affectionately refer to her as Ms. Shiela. Keaise plays a vital role in not only events held at the Library but also does a great deal of community outreach. Keaise has served as a member of the American Library Association, Ethnic and Multicultural Information Exchange Round Table, Leadership Colleton Alumni, South Carolina Storytelling Network, Clemson Extension Advisory Board, Colleton County First Steps Partnership Board, South Carolina Library Association, Colleton County Collaboration, and many others.

During her time as the Children’s Librarian, Keaise has performed and presented at schools, festivals, family reunions, churches, workshops, and conferences (local, state, and national). Keaise is also a South Carolina Certified Trainer for child care workers, teachers, and parents. Keaise is not only a librarian but also a published author. She has written 12 books, one adult and eleven children. In Keaise books, the characters encourage academic and spiritual growth, working together, encouraging respect of individual differences, and respect for others. Keaise has implemented and hosted programs that involving the community including various programs that encouraged collaboration from Walterboro City Council, Colleton County Council, the Colleton County School Board, the Mayor, the Sheriff, school superintendents, parents, lawyers, musicians, and other community leaders.

Although Keaise spends a large portion of her time focusing on community connections, her passion is with children as they learn and develop. “Not only are children encouraged to think, read, listen, create, imagine, they are advised to follow directions to create published books and award winning videos,” Keaise said. Keaise has done a variety of programs at the library including; Book Bunch Volunteers, Poetry Workshops, Hobby Day with Omar Jeter, Books to Legos with Andrew Heape, Illustrate-A-Book Program, Book Jeopardy, Poetry Contest, Babysitting Workshop with the 4-H Club of Clemson Extension, Give Me Five American Game, Saving Tips for Kids with James Rabb, To Tell the Truth Game, and Spelling Bee. Keaise is currently working with Jessica Williams and the Colleton County School District on a special project called First Books of Colleton County. According to Keaise, “Because of grants and funding from the Stony Point Foundation, Coastal Community Foundation Beaufort Fund, Friends of the Colleton County Library, Walmart, Dollar General, and local businesses like PRTC, CVS and grocery stores, the children in Colleton County continue to be exposed to a variety of programs.”

Keaise has spent her life serving the community here in Colleton County, especially the children. She has created programs, developed ideas, written books, and won awards based on her efforts to make reading fun. Her overwhelming contributions to the community are recognized and loved by all the people she continues to touch through her work. As for Keaise’s future here in Colleton County, it appears brought and prosperous. “My future goal is to improve my ability to relate with others and share fun facts and morals in creative and unorthodox ways that will make parents, teachers, students and fellow librarians better,” Keaise said, “So, being dependable is important to me, because it gives assurance to others that the services I provide will be consistent in performance and my daily behavior.”