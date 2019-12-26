Recent CCMS fight remains under investigation

A fight that seriously injured a female student inside Colleton County Middle School on December 9th is still under investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, as officials with the local school district are awaiting the results of that investigation before moving forward with their disciplinary action against the students.

“Each incident that occurs on our school grounds is investigated by school administration to determine the level of the infraction,” said Sean Gruber, spokesman for the Colleton County School District.

The school district has its own Student Code of Conduct, which is used as a policy and guide book for disciplining students.

“All incidents of a criminal nature must be referred to law enforcement, who then conduct an independent investigation and handle the incident in accordance with state law,” he said. “The school district addresses it by assigning out of school suspension with a recommendation for expulsion, which is handled in accordance with district policy and procedures.”

The identities of the two females involved in the fight are being withheld, in accordance with state privacy laws regarding juveniles.

The incident occurred last Monday between two female students at Colleton County Middle School. Since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, few other details are being released by the sheriff’s office, as of press deadline on Tuesday.

However, officials with the Colleton County School District released their separate statements after the incident occurred.

According to that statement, the incident occurred in the school’s cafeteria during the morning hours. That statement goes on to say that “staff members” intervened to separate the students and “end the altercation as quickly as possible.” That district statement, which was released by Colleton County School District Spokesman Sean Gruber, also states that there were no weapons involved in the incident.

“Once the scene was secured, one of the students involved in the altercation was given immediate medical treatment by staff,” he said.

That student – whose identity is being held because they are juvenile – was then transported to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston.

The other student was “removed from the area by the administration,” the district’s report states.

“We are working closely with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this incident,” said Gruber, in an initial district statement, which was released on the day of the incident. “Our thoughts are with the injured student and her family. Violence has no place in Colleton County schools, and we all share in the responsibility for keeping our schools safe.

“We are committed to maintaining a positive learning environment,” he said. “We thank our parents and community members for their continued support and cooperation.”