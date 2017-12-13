Ready, Set, Decorate and Win

The City of Walterboro’s Appearance Board is hoping to spread some Christmas cheer with this year’s Walterboro’s Holiday Home & Business Decorating Contest. That’s right, Business Owners and Home Owners could win big this Christmas season if they come out on top of the annual contest. They are encouraging folk to pull out all the stops and allow those who live here as well as those who pass through during the joyous season to see how beautiful Walterboro really is.

According to Dana Cheney, Chairman of The City Appearance Board and the decorating contest, the only rule is homes must be located in the city limits. The group asks that you send in a photo via e-mail to info@walterborosc.org or bring your photo to City Hall located at 242 Hampton Street. Businesses are asked to decorate their windows and outside of their businesses if there is room and homeowners are asked to decorate the outside of their homes and yards. The deadline for entering your home, property or business is December 18, 2017. A group of judges will then sit down and go over all the entries to pick the top three in both categories. Winners will be awarded an array of prizes that have been generously donated by Main Street Grill, Carmines, Retail Therapy, Body Basics by Natalie, The Old Bank, and The Vine sip N paint studio.

Cheney who normally focuses on city beautification projects, grants, and trash is excited about this year’s contest. “This will be the second year businesses have competed but the first for homeowners. I think it will be a great addition to the holiday season here in Walterboro. I hope when people think of Walterboro they think about our beautiful and clean our city is and I hope they start to think about how beautiful our homes and businesses are decorated for Christmas. Whoever places this year will be able to enjoy prizes from businesses in downtown Walterboro and they will not be disappointed with any prize they may win,” said Cheney of the competition. Cheney went on to say he is looking forward to this contest taking off and more and more homes and businesses participating each year. He also took the opportunity to remind us to spread the word to help keep Walterboro clean and that if someone is caught littering a hefty fine of $1, 078 would be given to the person littering, a fine that is easy to avoid if you just don’t litter. We will post winners of the contest as soon as they are named so stayed tuned but meanwhile decorate away!