Reading through the Summer

Forest Hills Elementary is buzzing this summer with young readers thanks to the Read to Succeed program that was signed into law by Governor Haley on June 11, 2014. Act 284, Read to Succeed, is a piece of legislation that hopes to improve the literacy rates of the students in South Carolina. One of the many components of Read to Succeed is third-grade summer reading camps. Once again Colleton County looked to reading coaches Kristie Long and Brenda Inabinett, who serve as camp directors, and Florrie Edwards, who serves as camp administrator, to pull together the district’s reading camp.

The 2017 reading camp is being called “Summer Reading Camp into the Ace Basin”. Instructors were excited to be able to infiltrate the summer program’s reading, writing, crafts and field trips with Lowcounrty things such as reading and writing about Lowcountry wildlife, basket weaving, trips to the Colleton County Museum and the Edisto Interpretive Center. “Students are not only staying on top of their reading but are also being able to tie it to their surroundings,” said Long on this year’s theme. In total 151 rising second and third graders, who were struggling to read on their grade level, were invited to participate in this summer’s camp. Teachers and assistants for this year are Debra Beach, Misty Gerard, Holly Hiers, Michelle Phillips, Katherine McCoy, Danielle Hayes, Elizabeth Purvis, Donna Crosby, Toni Osoyos, Mary Hood, Courtney Tutas, Latosha Woods, Catherine Folk, Leslie Chaney, Latriea Grant, Carolyn Hampleton, Jill Bell, Janie Ford, Xandrea Rhodes, Stacy Holmes and Mary Lee. Each class has 15 students giving more one on one time than during the regular school year. “The camp helps the children with the summer slide and to also keep up with their reading strategies. It’s a great intervention to boost summer reading and still have fun. We test children at the beginning of camp and also at the conclusion to monitor their progress. We had a very successful camp last year with great gains so we are aiming for higher results this year,” said Long on the summer camp.

The program is funded through the state of South Carolina from the “Read to Succeed Act”. This year Colleton County also received a grant for $37,000 from the state Department to fund extended day activities like the book and movie club and field trips. The Colleton County Memorial Library and the Clemson Extension have also partnered with the program allowing these activities to happen. Students are also fed breakfast and lunch through the summer feeding program. Children who complete the camp are taking home at least 10 books, a camp t-shirt, and a complimentary backpack from Scholastic.