Read Turkey Men and Get Ready for Turkey Season Opener

The 2017 wild turkey season in South Carolina will be the second year with the new regulations in effect that change the season opener date from March 15 to March 20. A reduction in the longtime bag limit of five turkeys per hunter down to three turkeys per hunter also remains in effect. Just in time for some inspirational reading about hunting wild turkeys, the Turkey Men book records how six veteran hunters attack turkey hunting, as they pursue their quarry throughout North America.

The last few years of turkey season have come on the heels of cold and wetter than average winter weather, but that’s not the case in 2017. Warmer than average temperature across the Southeast brought what many folks regard as a mild winter. The wild turkeys of the Lowcountry have already responded to the warm winter by strutting their way into spring mating patterns, but Lowcountry hunters have to wait until Monday March 20 to hunt them. This date change by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources creates a uniform opening day of turkey season for the entire state.

Another new trend for Lowcountry hunters to absorb is the lack of gobbling activity heard during the last few years. It’s hard to know why gobbling has decreased, but it does seem to correspond somewhat with the arrival of coyotes into the landscape. The upside is that in the future, wild turkey populations in S.C. will be better conditioned to coexisting with coyotes, giving some hope that wild bird numbers can rebound quickly after the spring breeding of 2017.

Turkey Men by Thomas Pero just published in February, and chronicles a lifetime of hunting adventures from six veteran outdoorsmen who have hunted all four species of turkey found in the United States. The Eastern species of turkey is found in South Carolina, the Osceola species is found in Florida, with the Rio Grand species and Merriam’s species found out West. Lots of color photos give common threads from all of these hunts that serve to educate the reader why some wild turkey hunts fail, and how to use certain tactics to increase your chances for hunting success.

One of the Turkey Men featured is Rob Keck of Edgefield, South Carolina. Keck has hunted eastern turkeys extensively, and is well-known by many as the former C.E.O. of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Keck still calls S.C. home and now works for Bass Pro Shops as a tireless advocate for hunting conservation. This humble outdoor writer has heard Mr. Keck speak on several occasions, and even shared a hunt with him in the outdoors, and I can think of no better source for information on hunting the wild turkey.

When Pero asks Keck what he loves about hunting wild turkeys, he replies with a theme of heritage. “It’s the gobble, and not the gobbler, that makes turkey hunting so special,” said Keck. “If you took the gobble out of hunting turkeys you’d take out what inspires millions of people every year to go do it. And so in connecting with that gobble, putting calls out to that gobbler, you reverse the tables on nature.

“Instead of you being the hunter, you become the hunted,” said Keck. “Watching a strutting gobbler is awe-inspiring, something that was imitated by Native Americans in their dance and rituals.” Keck shares that he is similarly inspired by wild turkeys and he doesn’t discuss exactly how many turkeys he has killed but rather puts his focus on the trophy experiences shared with family and friends while afield in pursuit of a boss gobbler.

Keck’s input ranges from hunting turkeys in spring, but also hunting turkeys during the fall that is common in many states. He discusses tactics like running and gunning for turkeys, and when to sit and wait out a late season longspur. Binoculars, turkey calls and all manner of gear round out the tips that readers can glean from Keck’s interview. And it’s a safe bet that the other five interviews will yield some nuggets of wisdom about what makes long beards tick, from dawn’s flight down to the ground all the way up to roosting time.

One tip from Keck that applies universally deals with the common problem of having a wild turkey hang up on an impediment and thus not come to the waiting hunter. A creek bed, a blown down tree, a ridge top or something man-made like a fence can all stop a fired-up gobbler in his tracks and give a major dose of frustration to the hunter. How is the hunter supposed to react?

“Turkeys can hang up for a number of reasons,” said Keck. “You’re calling. He’s strutting. He’s excited. He’s gobbling. He can’t figure out how to get there. I’ve lost so many birds to fences it’s unbelievable. I’ve also had some that get to a ditch and would not cross it, only to find out if I got to the other side he came right to me.” The better one knows the area you are hunting, the better your chance to make a move around the obstacle, and get that gobbler working back into your hunt plans.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com