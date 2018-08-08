Rainy weather doesn’t stop the Cougars

Despite the rainy weather and wet field, Colleton County Cougars scrimmaged the Stratford Knights Friday, August 3rd, on the CCHS practice field. The Cougars overpowered the Knights winning 7 to 0 with a lot of determination and energy. Head football coach, Coby Peeler, was very pleased by the effort from his team.

Peeler said, “Obviously it is early and there are tons of things we can improve on, but from an effort standpoint, I think we’re headed in the right direction.” Peeler added that Lane West played hard up front, and Shykem Chisolm ran hard. Defensively, Jaden Smith had a couple of big hits and Peeler thought James Daniels was solid on the defensive line. A lot of others contributed as well, but Peeler thought that they really stood out. “Stratford is a quality team, and well coached, so it was a great challenge for our kids. I think they responded well,” said Peeler.

The Cougars had a scrimmage against Cane Bay Tuesday but has of press deadline we had no details. Also, the Cougars will be scrimmaging Thursday in Berkeley Jamboree against Goose Creek and Stratford again.