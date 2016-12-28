Quail Season Hunt Tips and CRP Incentive

Whether hunting private lands for bobwhite quail, or visiting a shooting preserve, the quail hunt know-how is similar. Quail preserve season opens in October, while private land hunting for quail has an opening day of November 21. Small game hunting typically coincides with colder winter weather, but with freezing temps scarce along the coastal plain, knowing what to expect during your time in the field makes it more enjoyable.

Starting where your shoe leather meets the earth is a good place to have multiple options for upland hunting. I have a pair of lightweight hiking boots that are specifically for quail season, and when I have them on it just feels right. However, I choose to modify my footwear based on conditions, and while waterproof snakeboots aren’t nearly as comfortable for woods walking they are prudent when hunting during any warm spell of weather.

Even during warm weather the early morning hours will offer cooler temps, so plan to get out hunting as soon as possible. One of the simple pleasures of quail hunting is that when the weather is cold, you can schedule a hunt for the late morning to avoid freezing fingers, but during mild weather I recommend rising at dawn and preparing to hunt as soon as possible.

Hunting pants with a brush guard on the legs makes sense for all day wear, but dressing in layers above the waist is always a good game plan. Heading into the woodlands will be a cool endeavor, especially if you are riding in a golf cart or some modified quail wagon. But once on the ground and walking around, your movement generates heat that warms up the torso, and shedding layers during the hunt is normal. Windy days might require an outer shell to break the wind, but prevention of sweat and any subsequent damp feeling is the name of the game.

A blaze orange hat and vest is imperative for every member of the hunt party to wear, including the dog handlers, for maximum visibility when tracking down dogs on point. It should be explained that only two hunters will be shooting at any one time, and that they have specific areas in front of the bird dogs where they may shoot. Safety areas for the dog handlers and other hunt party members should be discussed so that everyone can enjoy the hunt.

While quail hunting is not a social occasion on the scale of a dove hunt, it does offer outdoor recreation for even non-hunting participants. Some folks like to walk along with the group simply to observe the bird dogs at work, since canine interaction in the field is so special to view. Others may want to make some photographs of the dogs, their favorite hunters, or any other memorable encounters in the natural world. Socializing more people to quail hunting is always a winning proposition.

For those that are enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) to plant pine trees, a new incentive was just announced on December 9 to improve that same habitat to benefit bobwhite quail for future hunting. The USDA CRP tree thinning incentive will pay $150 per acre on top of revenue from any timber harvest for those already enrolled in the program. Michael Hook is the small game program leader with the SCDNR, and a part of the S.C. Bobwhite Initiative.

It was Christmas come early this year for those of us in the Southeast who had been waiting on this incentive,” said Hook. “The National Bobwhite Technical Committee had been working on this project for several years, and I cannot wait to see the impact it has on the state’s bobwhite population.” Changing monoculture pine stands into prime habitat for quail will take the form of timber cutting to thin the stand, and then the use of prescribed fire to manage the understory.

The sign-up period only lasts until January 6, so get in contact with SCDNR’s Hook or the local Farm Service Agent to see about qualifying for the incentive funds. Wildlife enthusiasts will be glad to know that these same habitat management practices can benefit a range of species like song birds, fox squirrels, salamanders and butterflies. So this is not ONLY about quail hunting, it’s about the entire ecosystem, but don’t tell my English Setter that!