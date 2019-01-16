Public isn’t always public

What is news, and what is gossip?

We originally discussed this topic with our readers in an editorial several months ago, which we published in October of 2018. In that editorial, we laid our own policy about the difference between news and social media. There is a divide between what is gossip and what is news. Many times, we investigate claims brought to us and define such claims before they ever make it to our pages.

Since first airing our original editorial on this subject, we have found ourselves in the midst of more conversations regarding news and gossip. And, we have also found ourselves pushing this dialogue into a more strict conversation.

For example, it is this newspaper’s policy to only report on the arrests, behaviors and happenings of elected officials, or of people who sit in leadership roles in our community. Such roles include agencies or companies that use business funds or public taxpayer money to survive.

The executive director of a hospital, the superintendent of a school district, and the chairman of any board, including the Chamber of Commerce or the Lowcountry Council of Governments, are examples of such roles that are public. These roles carry the power of public persuasion. In many instances, the people in these roles are influential leaders, who also have a strong voice in how public funds or public law or rule is established.

In any instance, the behaviors of such leaders stand to be reported by this newspaper or any other publication.

We don’t believe that we need to define what an elected official means.

Yet, to be clear, the family members of elected leaders are not privy to this same public spotlight. For example, the wife of an elected official is just that- the spouse of an elected leader. In our opinion, that person does not fall under the guidelines of being elected or serving in a leadership role.

Though the actions of that person may be condemned as wrong or unfit, it is still not a reason to be on the pages of a newspaper.

The policies of releasing the names of people who do violate the law is another conversation entirely. These names are a matter of public record. This newspaper reserves the right to publish the names of offenders and law-breakers. Yet, as a general rule, we do so for the average person accused of a felony, such as aggravated assault, child abuse, rape or murder.

If you, our readers, want to see the names and mug shots of every Colleton County resident arrested for DUI, simple assault or traffic violations, then that is a conversation to have with us or with online media outlets.

Regardless of what this newspaper reports, or what is reported by any other publication, it is up to you – the voters and the readers – to make change. This is your community. If you do not approve of something, take it to the polls. Go to a public meeting of that elected body or agency and discuss your concerns.

Change lies with you.