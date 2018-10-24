PruittHealth adds Out-Patient Therapy Services

PruittHealth, located at 401 Witsell Street in Walterboro, is excited to announce they have added Out-Patient Therapy Services to the many services they offer. This news is huge to folks who have stayed at PruittHealth short term following an illness or injury and changes the way those patients can receive therapy after they have been discharged. Historically, once a patient is released to go home from the skilled nursing facility, home health would be called in to help the patient with their continued therapy or to refer them to a different rehabilitation clinic. By adding this new Out-Patient service, patients will be able to continue to work with the same therapist without interruption to their current treatment plan.

Not only will the addition of the Out-Patient Therapy program help existing patients, it will also be a new option for Colletonians needing a place to receive treatment. “All the patient needs is an order for their Doctor”, said Jamie Shearer, Therapy Outcomes Coordinator for PruittHealth. Shearer went on to say PruittHealth Rehabilitation services includes Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Speech Therapy. Some of the services they offer are pain management, amputee education and training, edema control, strengthening and endurance exercise, wheelchair management, continence management, splinting and contracture management, orthotic consultation, muscle reeducation, caregiver education, ambulation and transfer training, swallowing strategies, diet management, oral motor exercise, speech enhancing techniques and wound care.

According to Shearer, PruittHealth strives to restore patients to their prior level of functioning by providing the tools and techniques that allow them to adapt to their current situation. They will work with their patients to help them improve their balance, strength, and flexibility while helping the patient continue to gain back their independence which will greatly improve their quality of life. In the gym at PruittHealth, patients will find Biodex therapy equipment. They have bikes and treadmills that will help patients with muscle weakness and balance deficiencies. They also have ultrasound and electric stimulation equipment to help further their patients progress. PruittHealth also accepts most insurance plans to help the patient cover the cost of any therapy they may need.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment for out-patient therapy call PruittHealth at 843-549-5546 and ask for the Therapy department.