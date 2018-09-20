PRTC Bowl to raise funds for rivals CPA Warhawks, DA Raiders

The Palmetto Rural Telephone business is again hosting the PRTC Bowl, a local high school rivalry football game between Colleton Preparatory Academy and Dorchester Academy.

In the game, the Colleton Prep Warhawks will face-off against the neighboring Dorchester Raiders. The Oct. 4th game will be at Dorchester Academy, with a 7:30 p.m. kick-off.

The game will also feature PRTC’s Channel 57 Front Porch Sports Talk, whose hosts will be on-site at the game conducting interviews. The hosts will also be giving away prizes to those who attend the game, along with recognizing businesses and organizations that have sponsored the football event. Front Porch Sports Talk just began this season in August: this game will be their third episode, according to Michelle Strickland, PRTC’s business marketing coordinator.

Strickland says group’s normal radio broadcast will be reformatted for video (television) purposes.

In addition to showcasing the game, PRTC is also going to produce a video. DVD’s of this video will be on sale, in addition to T-Shirts from the game. All proceeds made from the sale of these DVD’s and shirts will be given to both Dorchester Academy and to Colleton Prep, as fundraisers.

For more information on how to become a sponsor of the PRTC game, contact Strickland at 843-539-9330 or contact Jamie Floyd at 843-510-4638. “We want everyone to come out. It’s extra fun at an already well-attended event,” she said.