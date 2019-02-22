Proactive Patrolling at Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office initiated a plan to provide monthly updates to the public on pro-active patrolling in Colleton County. All the information provided in the monthly updates are from pro-active stops conducted by law enforcement, these are not calls they have been dispatched to, these are stops they initiate on their own due to traffic infractions possibly leading to other charges. We want our community to know that our deputies are visible and working hard to combat drugs and crime off the streets of Colleton County.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office maintained daily records of the information over the course of a month, then tallied up the numbers on illegal contraband that was seized including illegal possession of weapons. Within the past month our deputies have seized: 106 grams of methamphetamine’s, 104 grams of marijuana, 55 ecstasy pills, 33 scheduled narcotics, three illegal weapons and half a gram of cocaine. The current street value of the narcotics seized by our deputies is valued at $12,645.00. It is our plan to provide the public with monthly updates, at the end of the year we will add the past twelve months together providing the residents with a total weight and dollar amount of everything we have seized. We want the residents of Colleton County to know that their well-being is our number one priority, being visible means our deputies are reassuring our residents we are working hard to prevent crime before taking place, also deterring criminals from attempting to break the law. “I couldn’t be more proud of our deputies, these deputies are a great group of men and women who take pride in their job by providing a safe place for our residents to call home. These deputies continuously come into work wanting to know what they could improve on to be better than they were yesterday, taking initiative to learn is the first step to success not only in the workplace but in life.” Said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.