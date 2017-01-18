Priority Home Care Opens Local Doors

Priority Home Care officials are celebrating the grand opening of their new office, located at 1104 N Jefferies Blvd. in Walterboro. Although they are not completely new to the community, they have been providing service to the greater Walterboro community for nearly two years.

Priority Home Care LLC is an in-home care provider specializing in the care of the elderly and disabled clients of all age. In-home services provided include trained professionals who provide companionship and sitter services, light housekeeping duties, and personal care needs such as; meal preparation, bathing, and dressing.

Working from the new Walterboro location, the company is providing services to Colleton, Beaufort, Hampton, Jasper, and Allendale Counties.

Priority Home Care, LLC is the brainchild of two women- Laura Johnson and Valerie Smalls. Both of these women became caregivers for their parents at the end of their parents’ life. While caring for their parents’ daily needs, they said they quickly realized how the care of your loved ones becomes a priority, which leads itself to the name “Priority Home Care”.

“Our motto is ‘Our Main Priority is You’,” Smalls said. “We want our clients that we serve as well as our workers to know that they are valued and their life is important.

“There is an overwhelming need for in-home care services in our community,” she said. “Our mission is to deliver excellent service in all aspects of care; utilizing a holistic approach which is how we positively impact the communities we serve, our clients and your loved ones”.

Johnson is a master- level educated nurse celebrating 40 years of experience this August as a registered nurse. Smalls has over 20 years of hands-on and leadership experience in Home Care services, which drives their cohesive partnership and passion. Along with their highly-trained and dependable 40-plus staff of caregivers, the two women say they strive to achieve four pillars: Unity, Purpose, Service, and Excellence. These principles are the foundation to work in unity as a team walking in purpose to provide excellent service with honor and dignity to clients in the comfort of their own home, they said.

The new company is accepting Medicaid, VA Insurance, and private pay as forms of payment methods. Possible social service grants may be available for payment methods, as well, according to Smalls and Johnson. For more information about Priority Home Care, or if you are interested in becoming an in-home caregiver, contact Valerie Smalls, director, at 843-782-5550.