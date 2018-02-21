Prayer Warriors Gather Around Cottageville Elementary

Cottageville Baptist Church has focused many of their community outreach projects on local needs and has adopted Cottageville Elementary School as those projects. The Women’s Missionary Union at Cottageville Baptist Church has sponsored fundraisers for school supplies and materials needed as some members are part of the Colleton County School District and have students who attend Cottageville Elementary School. On Sunday, February 11th the WMU from Cottageville Baptist gathered in a different type of support, one that their Pastor felt was a great way to support their local school. “Working for Colleton County School District, I am frequently in and out of our local schools,” Pastor Daryl Erwin said, “One overwhelming observation of my time in these schools, is there is a great need for prayer.” Prayer is just what his congregation provided as they gathered Sunday after Worship Service in the parking lot of the school.

A list of specific prayer needs was handed to the members who joined together to pray. “For so many of our students, they come to school flooded with so many emotions and thoughts,” Pastor Erwin said, “Our teachers have to find a way to channel the students’ thoughts and emotions, so they can teach them. The administration has to handle all of the issues that come with combining so many kids, and their emotions, and their struggles, and their individuality, to create a culture suitable for everyone to be able to learn. The support staffs handle so many “behind the scenes” issues, that allow the school to operate without interruption.” Prayers for all of these individuals were made during the prayer walk, which according to the WMU Director will become an annual occurrence. According to Pastor Erwin, these prayers were specific due to issues that he has seen personally, “I know that when I was a child, we also faced many of these same issues. However, our schools are struggling today. There are kids who come to school hungry, and dirty, and afraid. There are teachers who are struggling to hold on until Spring Break. So many of our teachers feel overwhelmed and under-supported. It is important for us, as a local church, to do our part. We want to be visible and consistent in our efforts to bathe our schools in prayer. We want the teachers and staff to know that there is an army of believers lifting them up in prayer on a consistent basis. We want the students to know that they are never alone, that we are praying for them and that God is still working.” Helen Keller said “I am only one, but I am still one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something. And because I cannot do everything I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.” Although they may be small in number, their thoughts and prayers are for the students, teachers, and staff. “The ONE most important thing that we as a church can do, is pray” Pastor Erwin said, “So we want to do our part. Our schools need us to pray, so we will pray.”