Prayer walk held for Colleton schools

The Colleton Baptist Association and its Women Missionary Unit held a prayer walk on Saturday morning for the start of the upcoming school year.

The community-wide prayer walk occurred on a route that wound through most of downtown Walterboro. It began at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 18th and focused on sending positive vibes and prayers to the students and educators of Colleton County. The walk began at the Baptist Association’s office, which is located at Wildwood Drive in Walterboro, and ended at the office building of the Colleton County School District, on Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro.

Many area pastors participated in the walk. Children of all ages were also present, along with parents and educators. This is the second annual event that starts the school year with a communitywide prayer walk. Both of the consecutive prayer walks have been sponsored by the Colleton Baptist Association.

According to Debbie Lemacks, one of the organizers of the event, about 60 people attended the Saturday prayer walk. Lemacks said the turnout was about half of those who attended last year’s event. Lemacks and Troyce Crosby are the key organizers of the event.

“It was very successful,” she said. “The whole purpose is to uplift our educators and our Colleton County school system employees, and to lift them up in prayer. We want them to have a successful year.”

The prayer walk is dubbed the “yellow jacket prayer walk,” an idea created by Crosby. “Troyce (Crosby) was watching yellow jackets building a nest and was watching how industrial they were. She said if we could be that industrious, think of the work we could get accomplished,” said Lemacks.

During the walk, many people held brightly-colored cards, which contained scripture from II Corinthians 10: 3-5: “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh. For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ.”

Participants also were given a suggested unified prayer. Those words asked God to “pull down” the “spiritual strongholds of pride, self-righteousness and unbelief that keep people coming to Christ.”

Every school in Colleton County was invited to attend the Saturday walk. According to participant and Colleton County School District official Lynn Stroble, the walk drew participation from students and educators who attend various public schools in the district and also from Colleton Preparatory Academy.

“Various churches volunteer to continue each month, praying for individual schools,” said Stroble, speaking about the event and the actions that will come after the walk.