Practices Begin for Spring Baseball

By Amye Stivender

Over the past two weeks, the Colleton County Recreation Center has held drafts, assigning teams, and appointing new coaches for the 2017 Spring T-Ball, Baseball, and Softball season. If you drive by the fields on any weekday night, you will see the fields lined with players, coaches, and anxious parents practicing for the start of their first games. Coaches for each division volunteer their time to teach new players the basics of the game and push seasoned players to their new potentials. As players age, the rules of the game change and coaches along with their players must adjust. Minor league players were seen this week tentatively listening to their coaches as they explain new rules and hold a small try out for different positions. For most minor league players this is the year they transition from coaches or machines pitching the ball to players batting. As players practiced, coaches observed each player and watched for specific skills. As teams continue to practice over the next week, game schedules will be finalized and rec ball will soon be in full swing. Weeknights for many Lowcountry parents will be spent watching children learn to love the sport of baseball and softball.