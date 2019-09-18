Practice a Healthy Attitude of Gratitude

A healthy life can be positively connected to practicing a healthy attitude of gratitude. When we practice gratitude, we practice thankfulness. Most people usually practice thankfulness during the holidays starting with Thanksgiving. While it’s nice to count your blessings on Thanksgiving and the holidays, being thankful throughout the year can benefit your health and quality of life. Gratitude is about feeling and expressing appreciation for all that you have, all that you receive and all that has not yet happened in your life. Gratitude doesn’t cost any money and doesn’t take much time. Anyone can practice gratitude during hard times, but the true benefit comes when you practice it all the time.

The full benefits of a healthy attitude of gratitude come with regularly practicing gratitude. The benefits of practicing gratitude can be priceless to you and those you interact with each day. Research shows that practicing a healthy attitude of gratitude is one of the most reliable methods for increasing health, happiness and life satisfaction. It improves mood and mental health by enhancing feelings of hopefulness, joy, pleasure, self-confidence, enthusiasm, and other positive emotions. Practicing gratitude also reduces anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. It can help improve sleep quality, lower blood pressure, strengthen the immune system and reduce symptoms of illness and diseases. The research revealed that regular gratitude practice helps older people better handle confronting death at the end of life and those dealing with cancer, chronic illness or chronic pain. It also helps people in recovery from addictions stay clean or sober.

Those who practice a healthy attitude of gratitude take better care of themselves both physically and mentally. They are grateful for life and the opportunity to live each day, recognizing that others may have it much worst. Numerous scientific studies have documented that people who practice gratitude have higher appreciation for life and are more protective in their health and wellbeing. They exercise regularly, eat a healthier diet, schedule regular check-ups and spend more quality time with family and friends. They also manage stress, and daily life challenges better while maintaining a positive outlook on the future. A study found evidence that people who express gratitude to their mate or partner improves the overall quality of their relationship. By showing gratitude to loved ones you make them feel good which increases trust, promotes happiness and makes the relationship better.

It’s easy to get started; here are some simple things you can do to start practicing a Healthy Attitude of Gratitude.

• Look in the mirror each morning after you wake up and say, “Thank you for life, health and happiness.”

• Throughout your day be mindful of people, the things they do for you and say, “Thank you.”

• When you see or meet someone, including strangers, share a smile or kind nod of recognition.

• Set aside a few moments each day to reflect on the people and things in your life that you’re grateful for.

• When someone does something kind for you, send them a short note of appreciation.

• Call a friend, family member, neighbor or loved one to say, “Hi” and to “See how they’re doing.”

• If you have children tell them daily how much you love and appreciate them. Hug them often.

• When faced with a bad situation, try to find a positive side, and stay focused on a positive outcome.