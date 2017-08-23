Postal Worker Receives Award for Service

L-R, Sherrie White, Supervisor; David Beals, City Carrier and D.M. Mixson, Jr., Postmaster. City Carrier David Beals was recognized at the Walterboro Post Office this morning for 35 years of continued exemplary service. “David goes above and beyond daily to ensure optimal service is provided to his customers. I look forward to continuing to working with David for years to come,” said Postmaster D. M. Mixson, Jr.