POP-UP Grocery Store Tour

On Wednesday, April 19 Clemson Extension partnered with the Lowcountry Food Bank to hold a Pop-Up grocery story tour at the Extension Office. The Pop-Up Tour is an on-site interactive visual presentation and an alternative for those who are not able attend the 90 minute grocery store. The pop-up grocery store tour is a part of the Healthy Food Initiative, working to empower low-income families, kids, and adults with knowledge and skills to prepare healthy and tasty meals on a budget which the Lowcountry Food Bank partners with Share Our Strength’s Cooking Matters.

The Pop-Up grocery store tour provides families with hands-on education as they shop for food, giving them skills to compare foods for cost and nutrition. It is an interactive tour with pop-up products and items found in the grocery store designed to teach participants how to shop for healthier and more affordable choices. Participants learn to shop smarter, use nutrition information to make healthier choices, and cook delicious meals. They learn how to plan and budget for healthy and affordable meals for their families.

Jenny Reynolds, Nutrition Education Coordinator with Lowcountry Food Bank, presented the education session and helped lead the tour. “Education about shopping, cooking and nutrition helps build the food skills needed to put healthy meals on the table every day at a low cost and on a budget,” said Reynolds. At the end of the tour, each participant is given a $10 Challenge where they must apply the skills they’ve learned to select and buy the ingredients for a balanced meal for a family of four. Participants also learn skills they need to stretch their food dollars and maximize the benefits they receive through public nutrition programs like SNAP (food stamps) and WIC (Women, Infants, and Children). Surveys taken by participants after the tours showed that 58% of participants intend to compare prices and food labels to find the best deal and make healthy choices and 63% intend to read ingredient lists to identify whole grains.

If you are interested in a Pop-Up grocery store tour presentation at your church, organization, community group or event, please contact Jenny Reynolds at (843)870-0766, email jreynolds@lcfbank.org or Alta Mae Marvin at (843)549-2595 Ext 126, email amarvin@clemson.edu