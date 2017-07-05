Ponytails take win, head to state

The Colleton County Dixie Ponytails are raising money to help them travel to the state tournament in Marion, S.C.

The local 12-girl team recently won the All-Star District Tournament in Hanahan against a Goose Creek team. With that win under their belt, the Ponytails are now headed to the state championship in Marion, which begins on July 15th.

“The girls just played their hearts out, all season,” said Richard Haley, assistant coach for the Dixie Ponytails. This is Haley’s first time going to a state tourney. His daughter is also on the Pony Tail team.

During the playoff game against Goose Creek, Haley says the Ponytails were tied 0-0 until the third inning when the local team took several runs and started gaining momentum. That rush at-bat ended with a score of 5-1 against the Goose Creek team.

Now, with the state championship title in their sight, the local team will begin to play in the elimination-style tourney starting July 15th. The tournament is slated to end by Wednesday, July 19th. “It’s a last-man-standing type of event,” said Haley.

The local team is raising money to help pay for travel costs associated with the tournament. The team has set up a Go Fund Me account. To date, about $225 has been raised, with a goal of $5,000.

The team will be selling baked goods and watermelons that have been donated by a local vendor on Saturday, July 8, at Olde House Cafe, 1274 Bells Hwy in Walterboro.

The money raised will cover the cost of gas, hotel stays for each of the girls and food costs. To make a donation, go to www.gofundme.com and search for the Colleton County Dixie All-Stars Ponytails.