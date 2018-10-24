Pon Pon Documentary Premier praised by large crowd

The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society (CCHAPS)celebrated Pon Pon Chapel of Ease on Sunday as they held their Red Carpet Premiere of “The Burnt Church: An Exploration of Pon Pon Chapel of Ease”. Nearly 200 people traveled to the newly renovated historic Hampton Street Auditorium at the Colleton Civic Center to watch the 37 minute documentary and participate in a question and answer session at the conclusion of the film. The free event was made possible by a grant CCHAPS received from South Carolina Humanities Council.

It was just over a year ago, George “Buddy” Wingard came to the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society about telling the story of history through documentary film. His talk, “Filming History: Documenting our Disappearing Cultural Resources,” ended with a surprise announcement that his next documentary would be about Pon Pon Chapel. The announcement seemed to be an answer to the prayers of those who had been working on a plan to begin the first steps of preservation on the historic ruin. Wingard is the Program Coordinator of Savannah River Archaeological Research Program (SRARP). The SRARP is a division of the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology (SCIAA) which is a department of the University of South Carolina. The SRARP is located on the Savannah River Site (SRS) a Department of Energy (DOE) facility straddling Aiken, Barnwell, and Allendale counties. Wingard is a friend of CCHAPS and has previously spent time at Pon Pon using ground penetrating radar and testing the soil inside the Chapel walls to look for the original floor.

He was thrilled to be able to make this is fourth documentary and equally as thrilled his bosses at the DOE supported his efforts and saw the importance of the ruin to not only South Carolina History but also to US History. Wingard enlisted the help of Sabrina Shutters, a University of South Carolina Communications major, to serve as editor and credits her with a lot of the film’s success. 12 locals were interviewed to help tell Pon Pon’s story. Some told their childhood stories and shared photos that were featured in the film while others told more of the historical facts surrounding the Chapel and area. All involved were over the moon with the finished product.

From the moment folks arrived they were treated as if they were at a Hollywood premiere. Folks walked the red carpet into the foyer of the auditorium where they were greeted by Becky Terpstra who donated her professional skills and took photos of event goers in front of a custom backdrop. Chip and Kat Brenkert of Brenkert Drone Services were also available in the foyer for folks to check out the drone they used to capture some of the most beautiful images used in the documentary. The entire area looked fabulous as BA Rhode of Sparkles Event Decor and Design worked her magic and truly gave the venue a Hollywood feel.

Many locals who were featured in the film came for the event to see the final product. Many left with a renewed calling to help CCHAPS move forward with their efforts to begin the preservation process. “ I was very pleased with both the turnout and the responses I received from the public and our wonderful informants. I am truly honored I was able to do a small part in telling Pon Pon’s story. Finally, I hope the film will be seen by a wide audience ensuring it stays an important cultural resource for Colleton County, South Carolina, and United States History”, said Wingard. Scott Grooms, Broadcast Manager for The County Channel, a Beaufort County public information channel, attended the event and liked it so much he plans on running the film for Beaufort County residents to watch and others outside the county can also tune in online to see the film.

Wingard has his eye on a future film that will also be out of Colleton County but was not ready to release any information publicly saying once he has all the details nailed down, CCHAPS will be the first to know so they can put the word out. CCHAPS next event will be a joint effort in conjunction with the local Carolina and Clemson clubs through a rivalry week Oyster Roast that will be held at the Bedon-Lucas House on November 19, 2018. Tickets can be purchased in advance only from any board member, online at CCHAPS.com or by calling 843-549-9633. For more information about CCHAPS and the Pon Pon Chapel of Ease preservation efforts, please visit their website at www.cchaps.com or follow them on Facebook.