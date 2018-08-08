Police Talk Gun Safety to Local Kids

The Colleton Memorial Library held quite a crowd for the first public gun safety talk last Wednesday, August 1st. As part of their summer community outreach program, the Walterboro Police Department hosted the Eddie Eagle and the Wing Team gun safety talk. The event was open to the public and geared toward elementary aged children. “We were thrilled at the number of children and adults who attended our event,” Corporal Amye Stivender, Public Information Officer for the Walterboro Police Department, said. “There have been a lot of tragedies involving children and guns this year both locally and nationally. Chief Marvin wanted us to find a program that would allow us to talk to children about gun safety in an open setting,” Stivender said.

The department found a gun safety program through the N.R.A. called Eddie Eagle and the Wing Team. During the event, children watched a short video of Eddie Eagle and his friend, who found a gun on the playground. This video opened the discussion to the children about what they would do if they found a gun at school, on a playground, or at home. Eddie the Eagle gave the children a fun song to remember what to do if they found a gun, STOP, DON’T TOUCH, RUN AWAY, and TELL A GROWN UP. This also allowed the officers to talk with the children about what to do if they found any weapon, drug, or harmful item. “Although our program was geared toward gun safety, we talked about safety in general,” Stivender said, “We want to encourage parents to talk with their children daily about safety issues.”

According to Chief of Police, Wade Marvin, the department has been focusing more on their community outreach programs. “We have focused a great deal of our community service events and programs around the children within our community,” Chief Marvin said, “During our outreach programs many parents and even teachers have expressed the desire for there to be a program that talks about gun safety. Our county has had a lot of tragic events with children and weapons this year and we felt like this would be a great program for officers to host that reached elementary aged children. Our goal for this program is for them to understand the importance of what to do if they see a gun or a weapon at home or at school. We want to prevent another tragic accident from occurring.” The event was such a success, according to Stivender there will be another in the future.