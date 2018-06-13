Police Department Host “Pops with Cops”

For the past three years, the Walterboro Police Department has been hosting a variety of outreach programs to impact positive change within the community. These programs have included a summer activity each year. For the past two years, officers have been handing out snow cones to children at all local parks and apartment complexes, but this year Chief Marvin decided to change it up. “The snow cones have been a big hit for our community outreach each summer but this year we wanted to try something new,” Chief Marvin said, “Instead of snow cones, we have purchased an assortment of popsicles and ice cream that we will be handing out.” In addition to the cold treats, officers will be spending time with all of the children who attend. “Not only have we purchased treats for the kids, but we also purchased several sports balls and activities that we can play with the children while we are at each location,” Chief Marvin said. The summer activity, “Pops with Cops” will be held the week of June 18th- 22nd and is open to the public. “We try to focus our community outreach programs on all age groups. During the summer is a great time for our officers to interact with children while they are out of school,” Chief Marvin said, “During the winter months, while children are in school we focus on our adult outreach which includes events like Coffee with a Cop”. “Pops with Cops” will be held at all the apartment complexes and local parks throughout the City of Walterboro and children of all ages are encouraged to attend. “Several of our locations are also summer feeding sites, which we chose to use those locations because there are children who will be there,” Chief Marvin said, “This is also a great opportunity for all of our officers to be able to interact with their community. Each day an assortment of officers including our community officers, investigators, and road patrol officers will have the chance to take time away from their main job duties and enjoy a little community policing.” Flyers for “Pops with Cops” have been placed throughout various locations and for additional information about the event please contact Corporal Stivender at 843-782-1008.