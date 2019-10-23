Police ask for help in solving 2018 cold case that killed young woman

The Walterboro Police Department is asking members of the public to come forward, should anyone have information about a 2018 cold case shooting that killed an 18-year-old Walterboro woman.

The crime occurred at a house on Savage Street in Walterboro on March 28th of 2018. Officers with the Walterboro Police Department were originally called to this residence for shots being fired. When they arrived, the officers saw two victims lying on the ground in the front yard of the residence.

One victim was in and out of consciousness.

The second was lying in the front yard, close to the house.

Both men had gunshot wounds.

However, both victims were able to tell authorities that they were in the front yard when an unknown person approached the house and began firing.

The man was originally described as wearing a gray or brown hoodie. No other details about the suspect’s appearance were given to police.

After firing several rounds, the suspect then ran from the crime scene and toward Francis Street. He was not found.

A witness at a nearby resident told officers that he also heard the sound of several gunshots coming from the area of Savage Street. Shortly after hearing the sound of gunshots, that witness told officers that one of the victims crawled over his fence and was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Minutes later, a second shooting victim walked to the same witnesses’ driveway and then collapsed. “Almost immediately, a green Jeep pulled into his driveway, and a driver exited to help” the victim got into the vehicle, the report states. That vehicle then drove away.

In all, there were three witnesses to the crime: a 21-year-old Walterboro man, a 49-year-old Walterboro man, and the third man from Walterboro whose age is not listed in the original crime report.

Both of the male victims who received gunshot wounds were transported to Colleton Medical Center, where they were treated for their injuries. These victims were 19 years old and 20 years old at the time of the incident. Both men are from Walterboro, a police department states.

The third victim – Erica Caldwell – died as a result of her injuries. Caldwell was 18 years old at the time of her death and was a Walterboro resident.

The case is still under investigation and is being worked by the Walterboro Police Department’s cold case division. This is an investigative part of the local police force that focuses on making arrests on cases where there are no suspects or where no arrests have yet been made.

“I know we have reached out and shared this case before. However, we are sharing this case again in hopes that our department will receive a new tip on the case,” said Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the Walterboro Police Department. “No arrest has yet been made, and we are still seeking information to bring comfort and peace to this family,” she said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811. Tips can be made anonymously.

In this case, the still unidentified suspect is wanted for murder and two counts of attempted murder.