Pineland Plantation Events is a family affair

Pineland Plantation Events is a new venue located near Green Pond on Possum Corner Road. The beautiful landscape and historic home is sure to attract folks from both near and far to hold their photo shoots, weddings, fundraisers and other events. This is exactly what owner Amy Coleman had envisioned when she first laid eyes on what is now not only a gorgeous venue but also her home. Coleman recalls the first time she saw the property. “It was beautiful and historic and I knew I wanted it,” she said with a smile.

This historic home located at 2711 Possum Corner Road is believed to have been constructed by Ernest Lemacks, circa 1895. In 1920, four square pillars and a second-floor porch were added. In 1954, the porch was replaced with a bracketed wooden balcony. Beautifully restored pine flooring is throughout the home. Although beautifully restored, Coleman has plans of her own, hoping to bring some of the original features back into play. There is a screened cook house with fire pit and outdoor fireplace, a barn and lovely, fully stocked pond with a flowing fountain near a charming one room house on the property. The work Coleman has put into the property since taking ownership has already earned her an award from the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society. In 2017, the society awarded her with the Landgrave Edmund Bellinger Award. There were two titles of nobility outlined in the plan of government for Colonial Carolina . They were “Landgrave” and “Cassique.” A Landgrave owned approximately 48,000 acres of land. The Landgrave Edmund Bellinger Award is named in honor of a colonist, Edmund Bellinger, who owned most of the property between the Ashepoo and Combahee Rivers. This award exemplifies plantation preservation at its best.

Coleman credits a good bit of her success thus far to her two children, Jeyda and Efe. The children have become instrumental in helping make their home a beautiful venue. Jeyda, a seventh grader, and Efe, a first grader, each have a list of chores they complete to help keep everything running smoothly. Efe is the entertainer and loves to show new guest around while big sister Jayda helps by securing the chickens, bunnies and peacocks. She is the youngest member of an apprentice program at the Awendaw Center for Birds of Prey. She and her mother are hoping to one day be able to incorporate a larger bird presence at Pineland. Jeyda also helps cuts the grass and keep the main house tidy. “I think it is really cool that we able to allow people to come to our house and have their fun events. I was not crazy at first about people using our house but it’s ok now,” said Jeyda on opening a venue with her mom.

Coleman has been networking with others in order to get the word out. She is very easy to work with and hopes locals will take full advantage of having this venue right here in their back yard. For a complete price list and available dates visit their website at www.pinelandplantationevents.com.