Pinckney announces bid for sheriff

Longtime Colleton County law enforcement officer Dolphus Pinckney is running for sheriff.

Pinckney’s public campaign has been underway for several weeks, but he is now formally discussing his campaign with area media outlets.

On Sunday, Pinckney said he decided to run for sheriff in the coming election because he is “very concerned” for the citizens of Colleton. He is currently retired.

“It is my belief that there are workable solutions available that will enhance not only the safety of all citizens of this county but these solutions will build the bridge of trust that is so desperately needed between the citizens and the sheriff’s office within the communities throughout this county,” he said.

Pinckney touts 28 years of law enforcement experience, 21 of which were served with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Within those years, Pinckney was the first community policing officer for the sheriff’s office and he was also the first narcotic officer for the Walterboro Police Department.

Additionally, he has also served as the Law Enforcement Network Coordinator for the sheriff’s office and the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the prosecutorial agency that encompasses Colleton County.

He also received the Mark Jones Award from the Fourteenth Circuit Law Enforcement Network in 2006; is a prior Walterboro Police Officer of the Year recipient (1987). He also worked undercover for the Fourteenth Circuit Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force Team.

“I have the knowledge and understanding of the daily operations of the sheriff’s office, due to having worked or supervised every division within the office,” he said.

“As a retired lieutenant from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, I feel it is my duty as my brother’s keeper to be the one to lead the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in a different, but positive direction that you the citizens will be proud of,” said Pinckney.

Pinckney is one of three people who have formally announced their candidacy for sheriff: longtime Walterboro Police Officer and Investigator and current Walterboro Fireman Craig Stivender is also running for sheriff, along with former Colleton County Sheriff’s Deputy and current Ridgeville police officer Anthony “Tony” Buchanan.

All three men are running on the Republican ticket for sheriff.

Because the county’s top law enforcement seat of sheriff is a partisan race, candidates must choose a political party to be associated with before having their name on the ballot.

As of press deadline, current Colleton County Sheriff R. Andy Strickland has not yet announced if he will run for another term.

The actual election for Colleton County Sheriff is scheduled for 2020. It is an elected race that occurs every four years.

As for Pinckney, he said he is beginning his campaign now to spread as much word as possible about his desire to pull the county together. With this in mind, Pinckney is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at Pinckney Park on April 20th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is open to the public.