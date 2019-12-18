“Pillowcase Bandits” caught, behind bars

A group of burglars dubbed the “Pillowcase Bandits” have been arrested and are charged with committing more than 60 burglaries throughout the Colleton County area and in other counties in South Carolina.

Eric Youngblood, John Thompson, Daniel Quarles, and Brandon Roberts are jointly facing 61 warrants for first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary. All four men have already been denied bond on the charges and remain behind bars at the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro.

According to Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the county “experienced an influx” of residential burglaries this year. These burglaries have continued throughout the majority of 2019. “It was noted during the burglaries that pillowcases were being removed from the pillows,” she wrote in a statement. “The pillowcases obtained were being used to transport stolen goods from the victims’ houses.”

According to her, it wasn’t just the smaller items being stolen from inside the targeted houses. Larger items were also taken. These stolen items included everything from televisions to outdoor equipment, guns to large appliances stolen from inside the kitchens of the targeted Colleton County houses.

“Colleton County investigators spent countless hours researching these burglaries,” she said.

As part of their investigation, local investigators spoke with law enforcement agencies in other nearby counties. Several surrounding counties also experienced similar burglaries. “The obtained information assisted multiple agencies in their investigative efforts regarding a span of burglaries that occurred throughout South Carolina,” she said.

In all, 19 burglaries have been solved through the arrest of the Pillowcase Bandits.

“This led to the recovery of thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen goods,” said Lowes.

The details of all recovered items are still being tallied as of press deadline on Tuesday morning.

Cottageville cops give toys, computers to area children

The Cottageville Police Department recently gave away toys, computers, bikes, and clothes to more than two dozen area children.

The officers ran their toy drive through the Cottageville community. As a part of this holiday-based community effort, they partnered with the town’s local businesses and residents. In all, nearly a dozen area businesses and residents contributed to the cause. Dominion Energy was the top donor, giving $1,000 to the cause. The Cottageville Police Department’s officers then used the money to buy toys, bikes, computers, school supplies and clothes for underprivileged children in the Cottageville community, said Jeffrey Cook, chief of the Cottageville Police Department.

According to Cook, about 25 children came to the Cottageville Municipal Park earlier this month to receive the donated goods. “You could see it in their faces, that these items were changing their little worlds,” he said. “It was very uplifting, and we are very grateful to everyone who helped with this. Because of our community and our businesses, we were able to give children computers and bikes… toys… it was incredible to see what we can all do together.”

In other Colleton County news:

Community members invited to Christmas, communitywide dinner

Several area community-based organizations are inviting the public to attend their upcoming holiday dinners free of charge.

The Sisters In Action group, the Boyz II Men group, and the Ladies of Excellence are asking Colleton County residents to attend their upcoming Christmas dinner. Each of these agencies works within schools at the Colleton County School District and do outreach projects with the entire Colleton community.

All three agencies are sponsoring the communitywide dinner held at the Colleton County Middle School Cafeteria. “At this time, we are proudly serving meals to community members, having performances by local organizations and giving away toys to needy families,” according to a Sisters In Action spokeswoman. The event is being sponsored by many area churches, businesses, school members, students, teachers and parents.