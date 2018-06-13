Picture Perfect Day for the Animals June 16th

Maddie’s Fund awarded the Colleton County Animal Shelter (CCAS) a $5000 grant for a “Picture Me” in Your Home project. This is one of many innovative ideas promoted by the Colleton County Animal Shelter to secure homes for the shelter pets. In addition to increasing foster families, the shelter will be initiating a weekend foster program and a Date with a Dog program. These will allow volunteers to get to know a dog’s (or cat’s) personality and share it with the shelter staff. The more information a potential adopter knows about a pet, the more likely they are to adopt the perfect match.

Shelter manager, Laura Clark and volunteer, Elena Strauman, proposed this grant to improve the adoption rate of dogs and cats that typically stay at the shelter longer than 30 days. Clark states, the program will “provide a concrete way for potential adopters to literally see long term shelter animal through a new lens.” By capturing a photograph of a dog or cat in a casual situation, potential adopters will be able to picture that pet in a home and not just in a kennel. Part of this grant will provide for training of fosters and potential fosters to focus on creating great pictures of the adoptable shelter pets. Additionally the workshop will teach volunteers to effectively edit both photographs and video. Smart phones produce excellent photos and video so just about anyone can aid these wonderful pets in finding an amazing home. The workshop will be held at the Colleton County Animal Shelter on Saturday, June 16 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm.

CCAS and FoCCAS invite anyone interesting in volunteering as a foster or potential foster to attend this workshop. Great photos will help get more animals adopted and save the lives of animals in Colleton County!

If you are interested in volunteering or fostering for FoCCAS, please contact FoCCAS at foccas.sc@gmail.com or visit the Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter Facebook page.