Pick Me SC to be held July 12-14

Animal shelters and rescues across South Carolina are coming together to hold an awesome statewide adoption event July 12-14, 2019. This massive lifesaving mission is sponsored by Petco Foundation and is being organized by No Kill South Carolina. This is the second year for this statewide event and Colleton County Animal Services (CCAS) will be participating once again. The statewide motto for this year is “From the Mountains to the Sea, Won’t You Pick Me SC!”

The three-day event is funded by the Petco Foundation and organized by No Kill South Carolina, “Pick Me! SC” hopes to find homes for 1,500 of the state’s adoptable companion animals in just three days to, “help decrease unnecessary euthanasia in South Carolina’s shelters and rescues.” Shelters in each region of the state (Lowcountry, Midlands, Pee Dee, and Upstate) will act as hubs to host other shelters and rescues for this statewide adoption event. Fifty-three shelters, rescues and Petco stores across the state have signed up to participate as hubs, while others will participate by bringing their adoptable animals to the hubs for adoption. All of the adoptable cats and dogs will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.

Colleton County Animal Services is excited to have an indoor, air-conditioned location in town for this year’s adoption event. The old video store, across from the downtown McDonald’s, located at 726 North Jefferies, will serve as this year’s adoption station. Once inside, folks looking to adopt will be able to meet potential cats and dogs and see if they might be a good fit for their lifestyle. The coolest part is the facility has two sides so you won’t have to worry about a classic cat and dog chase, as fun as that might sound. Local volunteers will be running the event and will be glad to help you find your ‘furever’ friend.

There will also be a special adoption price of only $45 for dogs and $35 for cats for the weekend event as CCAS hopes to have 75 animals placed in loving homes. Again, included in the cost, your new pet will be up to date on all vaccines, altered so they can not continue the cycle of unwanted litters and microchipped in case they find themselves lost or at the animal shelter again. Look for the “Pick Me SC” banner and stop by 12 pm- 4 pm on Friday, Saturday or Sunday! You might be surprised to find your best friend waiting to meet you.