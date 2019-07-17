Pick Me SC reaches statewide goal

By Christie Slocum

Shelters and rescues across the state of South Carolina participated in the second annual “Pick Me! SC” statewide event. 1,556 animals found homes across the state, and 24 found homes here in Colleton County. According to local shelter workers and volunteers, it makes a huge difference to have that much space open up in the shelter because it creates room for more animals in need. For the second year in a row, Colleton County Animal Services participated in the three day event.

Sixteen cats and eight dogs were all adopted from the event that is sponsored by No Kill South Carolina, the Petco Foundation, and Bobs from Sketchers. Event workers felt it was helpful to have the in-town location and climate-controlled building for the event. According to Laura Clark, Director for CCAS, it was great to see so many people involved over the three days. The event used 28 volunteers that signed up for different jobs and time slots during the large adoption push. She was also very thankful for the use of the in-town space provided by Paul Walker and Jennifer Platt and to Mary Foster from Farm Little Food Services for sandwiches and pasta salad she provided to feed the volunteers on Friday and Saturday.

Historically, the summer months for most shelters tend to be overcrowded. Hosting a three-day event with reduced adoption cost encourages the public to come out and see what local shelters have to offer. Clearing space in shelter during months of high demand allow other animals more time to be seen and find homes of their own. Over the past several years the numbers at CCAS have been swinging in the animals favor as countless volunteers and employees have been finding different ways to get them out of the shelter increasing their overall dog numbers to 90% live release rate and the cat numbers have also been improving.

If you are missing a pet, please check your local shelter. If you are looking for a new pet, please check your local shelter. If you don’t want a pet but want to help animals, please volunteer at your local shelter. There are many ways you can be part of helping your local animals that don’t even involve owning a pet or having to even be around them. All you have to do is contact CCAS at https://www.colletoncounty.org/volunteer.