Pheasant Tower Shoot Comes to Colleton County

Wingshooting season peaks in the fall with the pursuit of migratory birds like doves and ducks. A transition to upland hunting occurs in winter when pointers work to find bobwhite quail to flush. Pheasant tower shoots become more popular at the end of winter as a way to supplement time spent in the field. Hunters take aim as these birds fly by, their large size making them tough to bring down, while dog handlers and their canines work to retrieve any harvested birds for the dinner table. A new tower shoot facility is now open at Blue Field Farm near Jacksonboro, and their season opener pheasant hunt was held January 11.

The premise of the hunt remains the same at tower shoots everywhere, to release pheasants from an elevated central point in an open field, with hunters stationed in blinds around it. In the flat terrain of the Lowcountry, the tower must be tall so that the pheasants fly at a sporting height. I have attended other pheasant shoots in the rolling hills of North Carolina and Georgia where the geography served to provide the elevated location. The hunt at Blue Field Farm utilizes large hay bales for the hunting blinds, which is exactly what I have encountered at other pheasant shoots.

Our afternoon hunt began with a blessing and a barbecue lunch under the shade of a barn. A thorough safety talk was delivered by Blue Field’s father and son duo, Parker Tuten and Will Tuten. Their family farm is already diversified with agricultural practices, growing livestock, timber sales and a longtime deer hunting club. Will Tuten came up with the idea to start a pheasant tower facility, and chose a piece of woodlands to log and clear, thus creating the hunt area from scratch. It’s been in the works for some time, with some hot summertime hours put in, culminating with building his custom tower in October.

Like the best wingshooting hunts, a pheasant tower shoot allows for lots of camaraderie before, during and after the hunt. This is a group hunt, and it takes a team of hunters coming together at one time, or else you simply won’t have enough guns. There are twelve blinds at Blue Field and each blind holds two shooters, with the blinds spaced apart by a gunshot length. It’s up to each blind to decide if they want to take turns shooting, or if they just want to shoot what comes to their side of the blind. Either way, one must stay ready because no one knows what the pheasants will do.

The hunters and the dog handlers wear blaze orange for maximum visibility during the hunt. Retrievers like boykin spaniels and labradors are stationed in the nearby woodline in order to fetch the birds, since hunters are to stay in their blind. There are regular pauses during the hunt so that all the hunters may rotate clockwise to a new blind, in an effort to keep the shooting equal for all. Will Tuten stays up in the tower, safe behind four wooden walls, and uses a bullhorn to signal when its time to make a rotation.

Dr. Richard Fitzgerald owns a small farm in Jacksonboro near Blue Field, and is an accomplished wingshooter who made sure to attend the tower hunt. The retired doctor used a semi-automatic shotgun, and was wearing shooting gloves, hearing protection and protective eyewear. We were paired together for the tower shoot, which took place under sunny and warm conditions. We got plenty of shooting that day, but it started particularly well when we killed two pheasants apiece at our first blind. We agreed to take turns shooting, and that plan was executed well when we did not miss our first shooting opportunities.

You can view the entire field from your blind, so it is easy to see the pheasants no matter which direction they take. We recorded some missed shots during our hunt, but we weren’t the only ones, and seeing everyone hit or miss their pheasants adds to the fun. When rotating between blinds, the dogs scurry around picking up dead and wounded pheasants. The dog handlers are not shooting, rather they are wanting to participate in order to witness the hunt, and work their canines. Robbie Hooker and his boykin spaniel did an especially good job from what I could see, and I thanked him for their help.

After the hunt everyone shared a story from the field, and we gathered for a photo, and then divided the birds up for those who wanted to take some pheasants home. Will Tuten announced that the next tower shoots will be held in February and March, and interested hunters can call him at 843-908-3474 for the dates, and pay to reserve a spot in the field. As our group was leaving late that afternoon, it sounded like a good number were interested in attending the next hunt since this day in the field had been such a good experience.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com