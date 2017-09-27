Perseverance, the Key to Success!

By Charles Skinner

The pastor of the church I attended at the time of my salvation drove faithfully from John’s Island to Islandton every Sunday for 38 years to serve the church, missing only 2 Sundays, and that as a result of a quadruple heart bypass surgery. Another pastor I knew hurt so bad in his back that during his last days he had to sit in a chair to preach. There was a gospel singer who was in need of a kidney transplant and was in so much pain that he had to sit on a stool as he ministered. Finally, one pastor I knew served his church faithfully for over 50 years through all sorts of trials and tribulations.

Satan takes advantage of the many challenges Christians face in an attempt to discourage, defeat, and turn God’s people from fulfilling callings by causing the saint to focus on “why nots” rather than “I cans”. Phil. 4:13

We even sometimes cause our own stumbling blocks. We allow thoughts, people, events, or even our unwillingness to keep us from doing that which the Lord would have us to do.

Christians who have reached their senior years have a special challenge as they feel the wear and tear of age and begin to believe that their usefulness has passed.

A final example from scripture may help encourage the elderly. Joshua replaced Moses in leading the Israelites. After leading Israel into battle under Moses, exploring the promised land, assigning priests to lead the crossing of the Jordan, sending spies to Jericho, and leading the battle of Jericho, the thoughts of many in his position turn towards retiring. However, listen to what God told him in Joshua 13:1. Now Joshua was old and stricken in years; and the Lord said unto him, Thou art old and stricken in years, and there remaineth yet very much land to be possessed. God was saying, Joshua, throw away your excuses, I have work that only you can do and I’m depending on you. He is saying the same to you today, whatever you feel may be your challenge to continue, there’s work to be done and you’re the one to do it. Even if the only thing you can do is pray, remember, in the words of the song, “It’s just amazing what a prayer can do.”