Paws at the Plantation breaks all previous records

The phase “Lucky number seven” definitely applies to this year’s “Paws at the Plantation” event as Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter(FoCCAS) reports all previous records have been broken in their seventh year having the annual event. Two hundred tickets were sold, the most ever. Nearly $ 13,000 were raised, also breaking all previous years totals. Forty three silent auction items and eight raffle items including two floor tickets to see Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers kept event goers on their toes all night to make sure they would win their item.

The weather could not have been better as a chilly evening warmed up with the many fire pits scattered around the property at the Historic Pineland Plantation. The Going to the Dogs Band played music that kept those in attendance moving to the beat. Jimmy Fitts catered the event and his famous pulled pork and grilled chicken were once again a hit. A desert table was fully stocked by none other than the sweet goodness from the kitchen of FoCCAS volunteers. This year the event raised nearly $13,000. Money raised will help the group meet their three goals for this year. On its top list of priorities is to continue with their ongoing spay and neuter program, continue to educate the public on being responsible pet owners and to continue to save the lives of animals across the county through their growing foster, adoption and rescue program.

According to Sarah Miller, Paws at the Plantation Chairperson, FoCCAS made huge progress over the past year by supporting the alteration of 1002 animals, by providing vouchers for local surgeries, providing a low-cost transport to Ridgeland for others, and starting a community cat program. “The funds raised during Paws at the Plantation will allow FoCCAS to give highly adoptable injured animals a chance to recover and find loving homes”, said Miller on the nonprofits largest fundraiser of the year.

FoCCAS is always looking for help and there are several ways folks can do so. If you shop on Amazon, they would like for you to sign up for Amazon Smile and register under Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter. A portion of the donations will be sent to FoCCAS. They also have a wish list set up on Amazon and it changes weekly based off of what the shelter currently needs. To find their wish list, go to Amazon.com. Go to Accounts and Lists in the top right corner, then select Find a list or Registry. A new search box will appear on the left side of the page and look for Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter to order your donations. The group is also in need of more foster families. At any given time there are 10-30 dogs and cats being fostered across the county waiting on their freedom ride. Currently, the group needs folks who are willing to foster medium to large dogs. They provide everything the animals would need so there is no cost to the foster. Also, if your yard is not fenced they can also loan a 10 x 10 kennel for the dogs to use so they can get some fresh air.

Paws at the Plantation will happen again next year and the group plans to release the location as soon as it has been secured. If you own a plantation and would like to get it on the rotation for this volunteer based organization please contact FoCCAS by emailing them at foccas.sc@gmail.com