Paws at the Plantation to be held at Pineland Plantation

Paws at the Plantation “Sold Out” early last year leaving folks left out for the fun event. Luckily Amy Coleman of Pineland Plantation has offered her home once again so those left out last year will have a chance to come experience “Paws at the Plantation” at her plantation once again. “Paws at the Plantation” has historically been one of the best annual fundraisers in Colleton County since it started seven years ago and this year will be no exception. For the reasonable ticket price of $50, or $40 if purchased before February 22, not only will you get to visit the historic Pineland Plantation but event goers will also enjoy a silent auction, live entertainment, dinner by Jimmy Fitts and fellowship with other animal lovers. This is a great opportunity for those that always want to help Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter but just don’t know how.

Pineland Plantation, located on Possum Corner Road, was the recipient of the Landgrave Edmund Bellinger Award given by the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society in 2017. The award exemplifies plantation preservation at its best. The setting is guaranteed to please those in attendance. The event will take place outside but there is a rain plan if the weather decides not to cooperate. Sparkles Event Decor & Design will be decorating the outdoor space for everyone to enjoy.

Dinner will surely be a hit as Jimmy Fitts will be serving up his famous barbeque and fried chicken topped off with all of your favorite sides. Beer and wine are also included in the ticket price. The “Going to the Dogs Band” of Cottageville will be providing the music for entertainment. They are a local act that supports Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter by passing along any money they make to the nonprofit organization.

The silent auction is sure to be a hit as always. This year some of the unique items that are up for grabs are Refunked Artwork by Matt Varn, a handmade afghan by Shirley Wilmont, a Box of Charleston donated by Tim Benson and a 11×14 matted Clemson “Home” series by Holly Rizer. Rizer has also donated Charleston, Edisto Beach and Walterboro from her “Home” series. Each piece highlights beautiful scenery, art, and traditions held dear by these communities in vivid watercolor and gouache.

The event is getting close to once again selling out, so make sure to purchase your tickets early. Tickets can be purchased at www.foccas-sc.org, at Treasure Chest Gold, Island Tan, Audra at Palmetto Hair Gallery, Sarah Miller at 843-635-5206 or any FoCCAS board member. No tickets will be sold at the door.