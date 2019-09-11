Parts of the Whole

Charles Skinner

Harvest Church of Walterboro

Have you ever noticed that sometimes when a part of your body hurts, it seems like the entire body agonizes? One night, as a teenager, a friend of mine, Brian, and I decided to camp out in the front yard of my parent’s house. As boys will do, we got up in the middle of the night to run around in the yard. I forgot a stake my mother placed in the yard and ran into it with one of my toes. Ouch! I sat down until throbbing stopped, and then, after a while, we resumed playing, only this time to ram the same toe into a brick sidewalk. DOUBLE OUCH! My whole body, from head to toe, became that one toe.

The body of Christ is similar to the human body. Just as a person is composed of many separate functioning parts, each part differing from the others, these independent members together form the entire person. The church, likewise, is composed of many members, individuals who differ one from another but together comprise the whole. Romans 12:4-5 States, “For as we have many members in one body, and all members have not the same office: So we, being many, are one body in Christ, and every one members one of another.”+

In Romans, Paul wrote “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according to as God hath dealt with every man the measure of faith. Having then gifted differing according to the grace that is given to us,” let us use them, and let love be without dissimulation.

Paul didn’t write this as a put-down, or to say that someone is not as important as another. We are not all the same. There are different positions and responsibilities to be fulfilled in the church. God gives gifts to each individual to fulfill a specific function in the body. While one person may be well-equipped to perform one position, another may not be as well-equipped. God has given other gifts for the second person to fulfill a different function. He provides these diverse gifts so we can cooperate for the well-being of the body, not compete with its destruction. Offense and division should not occur among brethren. If they are, then we can be confident that Satan, the king of pride, is stirring up pride in them to compete for positions not meant for them.

