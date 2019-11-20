Parker’s Kitchen Celebrates Grand Opening in Walterboro, S.C. with Ribbon Cutting, Southern-Inspired Food & Donation to Local Schools

Parker’s, an award-winning convenience store company and foodservice leader, celebrated a grand opening for a new state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen location in Walterboro, S.C. on Nov. 14. Grand opening events included a ribbon-cutting attended by local dignitaries as well as a Fueling the Community check presentation to the Colleton County School District.

Conveniently located at 774 North Jeffries Blvd. in Walterboro, S.C., the first Parker’s Kitchen in Colleton County offers award-winning, Southern-style food as well as gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a range of convenience items. The new store features a Charleston-inspired architectural design with Lowcountry-style brick, sloped metal roofs and a mansard-style gas canopy.

“We’re excited to elevate the convenience store experience for our customers in Walterboro,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “This site is extremely strategic since it’s located at the intersection of two of the busiest streets in Colleton County, offering great visibility and easy access for customers.”

Food is a big draw at the new store, particularly since Parker’s has been honored by Convenience Store News as the nation’s Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year. A wide range of breakfast, lunch and dinner items are prepared fresh on-site and are available seven days a week.

The new Parker’s Kitchen offers a wide selection of the company’s Southern-style, made-from-scratch food, including hot and cold grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar with signature items like never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tender, savory mac ‘n’ cheese and a complete menu of breakfast offerings, from egg casserole to sausage, egg and cheese biscuits.

The entire menu is crafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work. The new store also offers indoor dining, electronic kiosks designed to expedite the food ordering process and self-checkout technology as well as regular, mid-grade, premium, diesel and marine fuel.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s has earned accolades for its Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, innovative mobile app and acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program, which has saved customers more than $10 million since its inception.

One of America’s most respected convenience store brands, Parker’s gives back to every community where it does business through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program, which donates a portion of gas sold at all Parker’s locations on the first Wednesday of the month.

With 64 retail stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and a major expansion into the Charleston, S.C. market currently underway, Parker’s is well on its way to becoming a billion-dollar company. The company has enjoyed 20 to 24 percent annual growth for the past 19 years and was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for the fifth time. Parker’s employs more than 1,000 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.

ABOUT PARKER’S:

Parker’s is strategically redefining America’s convenience store industry, offering customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and superior customer service at retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina. Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has a commitment to exceeding customer expectations and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the nation’s leading convenience stores and foodservice companies. Parker’s Kitchen, the new food-centric brand under Parker’s umbrella, serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac ‘n’ cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials. The company’s popular Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 150,000 members, has saved Parker’s customers more than $10 million to date. Learn more: www.parkersav.com.