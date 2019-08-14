Papi joins city force as the latest K9 cop

The Walterboro Police Department has added a new officer to its force.

The new furry officer is a canine cop called Papi.

Papi is a nearly one-year-old black German Shephard. He and his partner, Lance Cpl. Brandon Duboise, also with the Walterboro Police Department, have both recently completed their K9 training through the A.S.C.T. Basic Handler School. The school is located in Virginia.

Now that they have returned to Walterboro, the crime-fighting duo is joining the city’s already established canine unit.

Duboise began his law enforcement career with the Walterboro Police Department in January of 2017. He is assigned to the city’s patrol division.

In addition to Lance Cpl. Duboise being a certified canine handler with the city, the Walterboro Police Department also has a second handler, Patrolman Lee Riley. The two officers and their dogs make up the entire canine unit for the local police department.

The two canine handlers are overseen by WPD Lt. Kevin Kinard.

All of these officers use their canine counterparts for different reasons, from drug-sniffing to human search and rescue and tracking.

Papi will be specifically used for narcotic detection and tracking, according to Lt. Amye Stivender, the spokeswoman for the Walterboro Police Department and the Walterboro Fire Department.

“With these two K9’s (Papi and Hydro), we will have a K9 assigned to each rotation of our patrol,” said Stivender.

Stivender says Papi is replacing the city’s former canine cop, Gipsi, who will retire this month. More information on Gipsi’s retirement will be made available later this month.

“Our K-9’s are a vital part of our department,” said Stivender. “We are very excited to have two full time working K-9’s with certified handlers.”