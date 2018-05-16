Paper still plans to switch delivery method, driveway delivery soon will stop

Yes! It will still be FREE!

Readers of The Colletonian are reminded to notify the newspaper’s office if they wish to switch from the paper’s current driveway-delivery system to a new subscription-based system.

Even though it is called a subscription, this new method of delivery will remain free for everyone. The only change is the papers will go into the readers’ mailboxes through the postal service instead of being tossed into their driveways.

The new subscription-based delivery system is set to begin in late 2018. “I want to remind people to sign up for this free service, so they can receive this,” said Mandy Hathcock, new owner of The Colletonian. Hathcock bought the weekly Colleton County-based newspaper in early May from its original owner and founder, Reaves McLeod. “You do not even have to live in Colleton County for this service to apply to you,” she said.

The new delivery plan for the paper has been in the works for about one year, with the original announcement coming in the first quarter of 2017. Hathcock says the paper’s management is giving readers plenty of time to make the switch before the current deliveries stop. The plan to change the way the paper is delivered is a result of reader requests, she said.

“We are listening to our loyal readers and our advertisers, and we are making the switch to a mailed service. This will be a more professional way for us to deliver our product and is an easier way for our readers to receive our newspaper,” Hathcock said.

According to her, the number of free weekly newspapers being generated to the community will stay the same, with the average weekly circulation of the free product staying at about 6,500.

The newspapers will still be dropped off free of charge to numerous area pick-up locations that currently receive our newspapers. This includes schools and gas stations. “Nothing is really changing, except we are delivering our papers through the mail for our residential readers,” she said. “And this is at NO cost to them.”

Anyone wanting to receive their newspaper through the U.S. Postal Service instead of a drop-method should contact The Colletonian staff via email at colletonnewspapers@lowcountry.com, by calling the newspaper at 843-782-3477 or by sending your name, address and phone number to The Colletonian at 111 E. Washington Street, Walterboro, S.C. 29488. You may also send a message on facebook via facebook messenger.

The Colletonian is in its seventh year as a free weekly community newspaper that serves all of Colleton County.