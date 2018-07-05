Palmetto Rural Telephone Coop Named Certified Gig-Capable Provider by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association

Palmetto Rural Telephone Coop was today recognized by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association, the premier association representing nearly 900 independent, community-based telecommunications companies that are leading innovation in rural and small-town America, as a Certified Gig-Capable Provider for delivering gigabit broadband speeds and enabling technological innovation in Colleton County and surrounding communities.

As a Certified Gig-Capable Provider, Palmetto Rural Telephone Coop joins a national campaign to build awareness and industry recognition of community-based telecom providers that have built communications networks capable of delivering Internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, which is 100 times faster than those currently available in many U.S. households. Palmetto Rural Telephone Coop also received tools to promote itself as a Gig-Capable Provider in Colleton County and surrounding community and will be recognized in NTCA media, on the NTCA website, and during association conferences and events.

“I applaud Palmetto Rural Telephone Coop for its commitment to delivering the Internet’s fastest speeds—an accomplishment worthy of much praise considering the unique and challenging circumstances small, community-based telecommunications providers operate under every day in serving some of our country’s most rural and remote communities,” said NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield. “By building a gigabit-capable network, Palmetto Rural has not only overcome these challenges, but also shattered conventional benchmarks for broadband speed to enable cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation and promote economic development in their communities, region and nationwide.”

To achieve certification, telecommunications companies must show that gigabit technology is currently commercially available within 95% of one or more exchanges within its serving territory and that such service can be provided without new trenching or stringing new aerial facilities. This statement must be confirmed by a letter from an engineering firm or other independent source involved in the company’s network planning, deployment or operation.

More information about the NTCA Gig-Capable Provider certification program is available at www.ntca.org/gigcertified.

About Palmetto Rural Telephone Coop

Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative has been serving Colleton County since 1955. Today the cooperative has 13,000 plus access lines and has expanded across nine counties in the Lowcountry region.

PRTC understands the impact that it can have on the community and strives to give back, contributing to over 100 local events and organizations each year. PRTC is also a large employer in Colleton County with 70 plus employees.

PRTC is leading the charge towards a better future for our region by installing fiber optic broadband network infrastructure across the Lowcountry, attracting industry and fostering economic growth.

About NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association is the premier association representing nearly 850 independent, community-based telecommunications companies that are leading innovation in rural and small-town America. NTCA advocates on behalf of its members in the legislative and regulatory arenas, and it provides training and development; publications and industry events; and an array of employee benefit programs. In an era of transformative technological advancements, regulatory challenges and marketplace competition, NTCA members are leading the technological evolution for rural consumers, delivering robust and high-quality services over future-proof networks that make rural communities vibrant places in which to live and do business. Because of their efforts, rural America is fertile ground for innovation in economic development, e-commerce, health care, agriculture, and education and contributes billions of dollars to the U.S. economy each year. Visit us at www.ntca.org.