Palmetto Hair Opens New Doors

Two of Colleton’s longest-standing business owners and beauticians are joining forces to take an existing business to another level.

The Palmetto Hair Gallery has been in existence for 10 years. This past weekend, business owner Holly Ackerman moved her salon and her team to a new location. Having rented space from other business owners for the past decade, the move marks the first time that Ackerman will own her own location for the business.

Palmetto Hair Gallery is now located at 800 North Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro. “We were at our prior location for seven years, and another location before that,” said Ackerman. “It’s the first time in 10 years that I’ve actually owned the space that my business is in,” she said.

The decision for Ackerman to purchase her own space and to move the business came after doing “simple math,” she said. The mom of three said she has been in the salon and styling business for years, and wants to have her own permanent home for the future of the business.

“It is good business sense to own your own space. It’s a good investment,” she said.

Ackerman and her local team of stylists and their family and friends moved the business on Saturday and Sunday. New finishing touches on the building were also done during the weekend, allowing Palmetto Hair Gallery to open its doors to customers on Tuesday. Adding to the new business, Ackerman is joining forces with Salon and Beyond Owner Christy Watkins. Salon and

Beyond is also located in Walterboro. “We are teaming up because it makes sense for both us,” said Ackerman.

Audra Hudson, Erica Erwin, Donna Beach, Christy Watkins, Linda Neuroth and Ackerman are the stylists who are working with Palmetto Hair Gallery. The business’s former number has been transferred to its new location, said Ackerman, and the salon’s normal business hours began at the new location on Tuesday.