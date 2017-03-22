P is for Police

By Amye Stivender

The First Baptist Wee Program invited Walterboro Police Department to join them in their classrooms recently as their students learned about the letter P.

Wee schoolers from ages 2 to 5 years old have been talking about what the letter P stands for. Instructors asked local police officers to help them understand that “p” stands for police. During the week, the young students learned about different things that begin with the letter P and even have a poster with police officers on it. “This is the second year our department has been asked to talk to the Wee Program about the letter P,” Chief Wade Marvin said. “We never turn down an opportunity to talk with kids and build a positive rapport with them.” The students were broken up into two rotating groups, which allowed the students and officers a chance to become more hands on.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the children to meet the officers,” Kindergarten Teacher Kathy Osteen said. According to her, the event also creates a great opportunity for children to get a hands on experience. The first group headed outside and met officers where they spent time learning about the different kinds of cars that police officers drive and all of the fun working gadgets located inside those cars. Each student was able to observe the inside of a working patrol vehicle and turn on the flashing blue lights. The blue lights and sirens lit up the sidewalk as students eagerly pushed buttons and climbed in and out of the patrol car. The second group got to sit down with officers and talk about all of the exciting pieces of equipment that keep officers safe. They talked about all of the equipment the officers had on their belts and their very important uses. The goal for participating in these types of community events is always the same for Chief Marvin and his officers, he said.

“We want children and the community to know that we are there for them. We want kids, especially, to feel safe talking to officers and to know that we are here to protect them,” said Marvin.

After each child spent time learning about the officer’s equipment and their responsibilities, they ended their visit with a special card to take home to each of their parents. On the card was the child’s original and unique fingerprint along with a bag of goodies and a coloring book about their visit with a police officer. “We are always looking for positive and interactive opportunities to reach the youth in our community and we are thankful to the Wee Program for allowing us to visit,” said Marvin.