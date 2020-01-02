P.E.P Club visits the Veterans Victory House

Every December, the P.E.P. (people enjoying people) Club sends checks to three local organizations. One of these has always been the Veterans Victory House.

The P.E.P. Club members wanted to do something more personal this year. So instead of sending a check, they took brunch to the Veterans Victory House for the veterans. The brunch consisted of assorted pastries, cheese, fruit, juice, and coffee. They handed out many candy canes as the veterans were excited about receiving. Also, every resident in the Veterans Victory House received a Christmas card from the club members.

The members that attended the brunch for the veterans were: Norma Weeks, Dolce Ann Cone, Cheryl Shiffler, and Diana Langdale. The P.E.P. members enjoyed their visit with the veterans so much, they are looking forward to visiting with them again in the near future.

The P.E.P. Club is a senior club that meets at the Colleton County Recreation Center the last Tuesday of each month at 12 noon, except in December. For more information, you can call P.E.P. Club President Norma Week at 843-538-8950.