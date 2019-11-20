Oyster Roast in celebration of state rivalry to be held on Church Street

Cocky and Tiger play for the same team when it comes to saving Pon Pon. Both mascots will be at the Carolina/Clemson tailgate on November 26 at the Bedon-Lucas House on Church Street.



Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society (CCHAPS) will be hosting an oyster roast to celebrate the longest in-state rivalry on Tuesday, November 26. The party is set to kick off at 6 pm and will go until 8 pm. Members of the community are invited to purchase advanced tickets for the cost of $35. Children 12 and under are free. Included in the price of the ticket is your spot at an oyster table, homemade chili, and grilled hotdogs. Beer, wine, soda, and water is also included in the price of the ticket. Along with enjoying all the food, folks will also be entertained by the state’s favorite mascots from The University of South Carolina and Clemson University, Cocky and Tiger. The mascots will surely be a hit as they aim to entertain the crowd and dance to the music of East to West Entertainment. Event-goers will be able to take pictures with their favorite mascot to cherish for many years to come.

The Clemson – South Carolina Rivalry also known as The Palmetto Bowl is the official name of the annual football game between the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The first meeting in 1896, the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry is the second-longest continuous rivalry in Division I college football and the longest uninterrupted rivalry series in the south. Although the game is presently scheduled for the final weekend in November and teams alternate hosting the Palmetto Bowl, the game was played on Thursdays in Columbia from 1896 to 1959 and was referred to as “Big Thursday”. This year’s matchup will be held at Clemson University on November 24th.

“We want to bring the community together to celebrate this historic rivalry. I think it is important to have Carolina and Clemson fans come together and have a fun time. It is important for our children to see that even though you pull for a different team, you can still be friends. We are really looking forward to hosting this event at our beloved Bedon Lucas House at 205 Church Street. The street will be closed and lined with tables for folks to enjoy their oysters. We will have good lighting and tents in case of rain. The biggest thing we want to remind folks is to purchase your tickets in advance as no one will be allowed to come without a ticket,” said Christie Slocum, Vice-President of CCHAPS.

Tickets can be purchased from Christie Slocum, Jeff Slocum, Sarah Miller, Chelsea Kuehler, Tom Whitacre, Gene Varn, BA Rhode, Lori Beard, Jim Nolte, Sam Hazel, Michelle Strickland, and Scott Bridge. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.cchpas.com. The last day to purchase tickets will be Friday, November 22 and a limited number of tickets are available so it is encouraged to purchase yours early.