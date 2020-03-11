Outdoor Options at Edisto, and Walterboro DU Banquet

The extremely wet weather of February leaves the Lowcountry swamps with high water levels heading into Spring. March winds and a return of the growing season for forestlands will help to balance out the outdoors equation. The return of turkey hunting season is the headliner for late March in the Lowcountry, but other events for all the family are ready to roll.

The culinary calendar at Edisto Beach has been impressive in 2020 with the annual grits cook-off at the marina, followed by the 4th annual Green Boat Macapalooza contest. Next up is a crawfish boil at Dockside Bar and Grill this Saturday, March 14, from 5 to 9. If you’re interested in learning to eat these Cajun delicacies, or if you’re a mudbug enthusiast, head to the back deck overlooking Big Bay Creek, and don’t forget to bring your boudin! There is always live music in the evening at Dockside, and their theme this Saturday is Laissez Le Bon Temp Roulet.

The Edisto Art Guild is back with its popular dinner theatre on March 26. The Dixie Swim Club is a comedy by Jones Hope Wooten that will run at the Edisto Beach Civic Center on March 26 – 29. The Edisto Players will take the stage on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 for the dinner theatre, where reservations are required. The dinner price is $48 and call 843-869-3099 for more information. The Dixie Swim Club will make another splash on March 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and finish up with a movie at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

On Saturday, March 28, the Great American Cleanup, sponsored by Keep Edisto Beautiful, will bring local volunteers together to combat any litter issues on Edisto Island. Meet at the Edisto Beach Civic Center at 9 a.m. to pick up supplies and to be assigned to a specific location. The cleanup is scheduled until noon, and organizers are stressing that it only takes a few hours of a concentrated effort like this one to make a big difference in the scenic beauty of this barrier island for all to enjoy.

The winter waterfowl season is in the books, but now its time to gear up for the next duck season. The Lowcountry is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Ace Basin in 2020, and also the 30th anniversary of the North American Wetlands Conservation Agreement (NAWCA) that protects wetlands. Organizations like Ducks Unlimited (DU) used NAWCA to protect Donnelly Wildlife Management Area 30 years ago, setting up a blueprint for success that now reverberates throughout North America.

The Walterboro Chapter of DU is hosting its annual fundraising banquet on Saturday, March 28, at the National Guard Armory. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the catered meal by Sticky Fingers and the ticket prices are $45 for a single and $75 per couple. Several categories of sponsor levels are also available, and for more information, call Jackson Walling at 843-908-4341. In addition to food and drink, guests can expect a variety of games and raffles plus a silent and live auction. There will even be a dedicated raffle for a custom sneak boat that will come with duck decoys and a shotgun, which is everything you need for a fun hunt next year.

Hunting trips will be for sale on the live auction, including a trip to Argentina to hunt ducks and doves. Local hunts for ducks, quail and deer will also be available. The duck prints that DU is famous for will be sure to cause some bidding wars, as well as the collectible decoys. Special raffles for lady hunters and Greenwing youth hunters will round out the DU offerings. DU Banquet tickets are for sale right now at the Olde House Café in Walterboro.

Jeff Dennis