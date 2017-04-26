Outdoor Calendar Includes Sailing, Cycling, Fishing and Birding

The month of April is turning out to be one of the best months of the year in the Lowcountry when it comes to outdoor activities. The moderate temps provide a more pleasant environment for those who are competing in sailing or cycling races. Warmer temperatures are trending towards an earlier arrival in the past few years, triggering a response from the natural world too. Getting outdoors to support local events this week like the Criterium and Rice Festival are a great way to get back into the swing of enjoying the longer days of summer.

Sailing is often associated as a warm weather sport, but Charleston Race Week has kept their event date set in April for the past 22 years. They have grown into one of the largest regattas on the East Coast, with sailors this year coming from as far away as England and Ontario, plus racers from the Northeast and Midwest. The breezy and gusty winds over the three days of sailing across multiple inshore and offshore courses on April 21 – 23 provided the kind of weather that will keep the race held in high regards for years to come.

Of course the Tour De Lowcountry cycling event enjoyed the same cooling breezes on Saturday April 22. Despite the April showers that fell on the Lowcountry at the start of this week, the Criterium cycling race is set for the afternoon of Wednesday April 26 in downtown Walterboro. I can report from years of attending the Criterium that multiple cycling races will be conducted, providing something for all ages to enjoy watching. The final race, involving the top male cyclists, usually takes place around dusk and keeps attendees riveted to the railing to cheer them on.

For those waiting on this coming weekend for their chance to get outside, the menu options are diverse, including rice eating, saltwater fishing and bird watching. The Annual Rice Festival is always the best fireworks display of the year, and that is set to ignite on Friday April 28 at 8:45 in the evening. A wide range of festival activities such as the All American lumberjack Show will take place on Saturday April 29, and a golf tournament keeps the outdoor fun going on Sunday, April 30.

For those heading to Edisto Beach for the weekend, don’t forget to check out the annual Dolphin Slam tournament down at the marina. A captain’s meeting with food, drink and live music will take place on Friday afternoon at 6 down at the docks. This offshore fishing tournament for the tasty mahi mahi fish is the first of many saltwater tournaments coming to Edisto this year. To catch the weigh-in on Saturday swing by the marina from 3 to 6, and then stick around for the awards party at 6 p.m., while Sunday April 30 is the back up weather date.

If bird watching is your passion, then this time of year is equivalent to the Super Bowl of birdwatching. For those wanting the ultimate avian outing, travel to Harleyville on Saturday for the Wine and Warblers outing at Francis Beidler Forest, and Audubon Sanctuary in South Carolina. For a cost of $50, you can stroll their boardwalk from 4:30 until 9 p.m. with expert birders guiding the way. Besides food and beverages, and a silent auction, expect to see Neotropical songbirds like the Prothonotary warbler, and other birds that frequent their ancient cypress trees.

Backyard birdwatchers should also keep their feeders full this time of year because of all the migratory songbirds passing through during spring migration. Just in the past week I have seem ruby-throated hummingbirds, a painted bunting, a blue grosbeak, a summer tanager and an Indigo bunting. With so many vibrant colored birds all around the backyard, it makes for breath taking viewing opportunities. The display won’t last long though, since they will move North when the heat of summer builds, and this abbreviated window of time to see these birds makes the experience fresh and exciting each and every year. Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com