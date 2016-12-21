Oswald-Cole Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary

By Anna Crosby

Anne Oswald and Sara White opened the doors in November of 1986 to what has become the top selling real estate company in Colleton County. White retired to raise her children and sold out to Oswald. Terri Cole then purchased the thriving company from Oswald in February of 2006.

Cole, a native of Colleton County, lived in the little town of Smoaks for 25 years of her life and currently resides in Walterboro with her husband John Cole and their two boxers Cooper and Greta.

Cole graduated from Walterboro High School in 1995, and went on to continue her education at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, graduating in December 1999 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Administration.

She became a licensed Real Estate Agent in 2000 and later obtained her Broker’s license in 2004, specializing in Residential, Land, Property Management and Commercial Properties.

Oswald-Cole and Associates have a remarkable selling record. Under Cole’s ownership, she and her team have risen well above all Colleton County-based competitors, and have outperformed them consistently, making her multimillion dollar sales numbers among the top in Colleton County year after year.

Oswald-Cole and Associates’ dynamic team consists of Terri and John Cole, Al Hammons, Cyndi Roberts, Melissa Beach, Kelly Sweatman, and their office manager Shirley Judy.

“We are members of both the Charleston and Beaufort MLS, and are currently members of the Charleston Trident Board of Realtors,” said Cole.

“We would like to thank our clients for their continued support in helping to make Oswald-Cole and Associates the ‘#1 Selling Real Estate Office in Colleton County’ for the last several years,” she added.

Cole went on to say that she and her associates, “pledge to continue our hard work and dedication to provide you with the best services possible for many years to come.”

“We truly have been blessed in so many ways. By sticking to our core values and convictions, we give back to our community by providing our experience, expertise, and confidence to our clients when making their unique Real Estate decisions.”

Looking to buy or sell property? Contact Terri Cole, Broker-in-Charge, or any of her professional associate real estate agents by visiting their office located at 1126 N. Jefferies Blvd, or call their office number at (843)549-6611.